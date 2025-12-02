Jamia PhD Student Achieves Commonwealth Scholarship: Check Details Here

Commonwealth Split-site Scholarship: The outstanding accomplishment of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) PhD researcher Nitesh Dogne demonstrates the increasing recognition of Indian academic brilliance abroad. Dogne, who is completing his PhD research on the Indigenous Knowledge System of Tribal Circularity under JMI’s Department of Planning and Architecture, has been awarded the prestigious Commonwealth Split-site Scholarship for 2025–26. This extremely competitive fellowship will enable him to spend a year as a visiting scholar at the renowned University of Bath in the United Kingdom, greatly expanding his research endeavor and enhancing its worldwide scope.

The fact that Dogne's idea attracted significant attention and consideration from a number of other prestigious UK colleges, including University College London (UCL), the University of Edinburgh, the University of Glasgow, and Newcastle University, highlighted its quality and applicability. This broad support from major institutions across the UK underlines the academic value of his work on sustainability and indigenous knowledge systems. His residency is fully funded by the Commonwealth Split-site Scholarship, which also gives him access to top-notch resources in the UK and supports JMI's objective of promoting significant, globally renowned research.