Jamia PhD Student Achieves Commonwealth Scholarship: Check Details Here

Commonwealth Split-site Scholarship: The outstanding accomplishment of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) PhD researcher Nitesh Dogne demonstrates the increasing recognition of Indian academic brilliance abroad. Dogne, who is completing his PhD research on the Indigenous Knowledge System of Tribal Circularity under JMI’s Department of Planning and Architecture, has been awarded the prestigious Commonwealth Split-site Scholarship for 2025–26. This extremely competitive fellowship will enable him to spend a year as a visiting scholar at the renowned University of Bath in the United Kingdom, greatly expanding his research endeavor and enhancing its worldwide scope.
The fact that Dogne's idea attracted significant attention and consideration from a number of other prestigious UK colleges, including University College London (UCL), the University of Edinburgh, the University of Glasgow, and Newcastle University, highlighted its quality and applicability. This broad support from major institutions across the UK underlines the academic value of his work on sustainability and indigenous knowledge systems. His residency is fully funded by the Commonwealth Split-site Scholarship, which also gives him access to top-notch resources in the UK and supports JMI's objective of promoting significant, globally renowned research.
What Is The Commonwealth Split-Site Scholarship?
For PhD applicants from qualified Commonwealth nations, the UK's Commonwealth Scholarship Commission (CSC) administers the esteemed, fully-funded Commonwealth Split-site Scholarship. By enabling PhD candidates to do some of their research in the UK, it is intended to promote international research collaboration. Here are 6 important facts outlining the nature of this scholarship:
-
Target Audience: The grant is strictly for PhD students currently registered and conducting research at an institution in an eligible Commonwealth country (poor and middle-income countries).
-
Study Arrangement: It is a "split-site" scholarship, meaning researchers spend up to 12 months at a collaborating UK university as part of their overall doctoral studies in their home country.
-
Funding Coverage: The award is fully funded, covering the scholar’s full UK tuition fees, return airfare to the UK, a generous monthly stipend for living expenses, and research travel grants.
-
Developmental influence: Selection promotes research that exhibits strong developmental relevance and the ability to generate a positive influence in the scholar's home country upon their return.
-
Institutional Collaboration: Candidates must demonstrate a departmental or institutional connection, approved by both supervisors, between the prospective UK host university and their home university.
-
Research Access: The fellowship improves the quality of research by giving the recipient access to world-class facilities, specialized equipment, and knowledge that might not be available in their native country.
Commonwealth Split-Site Scholarship: Eligibility
Here are 6 key eligibility criteria for the Commonwealth Split-site Scholarship:
-
Must be a citizen and permanent resident of an eligible Commonwealth country (poor and middle-income nations).
-
Must be currently registered for a PhD at a university in the native country.
-
Must have a verified offer of a supervising agreement from a UK host university department.
-
Strong developmental relevance and potential influence in the home nation must be demonstrated in the research proposal.
-
You must have spent a year or more in the last five years studying or working in the UK.
-
Must be unable to obtain the essential research facilities or expertise in their own country.
What Commonwealth Split-Site Scholarship covers?
The Commonwealth Split-site Scholarship is a fully funded, extremely comprehensive award that is intended to pay for almost all of the expenses related to the scholar's year of research residency in the United Kingdom. The particular value and coverage are established by the UK's Commonwealth Scholarship Commission (CSC).
|
Cost Category
|
Coverage Detail
|
Financial Benefit
|
Academic Fees
|
Full tuition fees paid directly to the UK host university.
|
100% tuition waiver for the duration of the UK stay (up to 12 months).
|
Stipend/Living Allowance
|
A monthly allowance (stipend) to cover all living expenses, housing, and subsistence.
|
Value is set at the standard UK research rate (e.g., higher for London institutions).
|
Travel
|
Economy return airfare from the scholar's home country (India) to the UK.
|
Covers the cost of flights at the beginning and end of the award.
|
Thesis Grant
|
A grant towards the cost of preparing the final thesis (e.g., printing, binding).
|
Fixed grant amount provided upon return to the home country.
|
Study Travel Grant
|
Allowance for approved travel within the UK or overseas to attend necessary conferences or research events.
|
Fixed grant disbursed upon request and approval.
|
Warm Clothing Allowance
|
A grant to assist with the purchase of appropriate clothing for the UK climate upon arrival.
|
A one-time fixed payment upon arrival in the UK.
