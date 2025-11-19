What are the Skills Required for a Career in Data Science?

A job in Data Science mixes Math, Computer Skills, and Business Sense. A good Data Scientist is more than just someone who codes or does math; they are like a detective, a storyteller, and a helper for the business. The needed skills fall into two simple groups: Tech Skills (Hard Skills) and People Skills (Soft Skills).

Tech Skills: Working with Data

These are the tools needed to collect, clean, study, and build smart models from data.

1. Computer Coding

You must know how to code to work with big amounts of data and build smart programs.