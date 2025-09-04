The Power of One-Page CV: From College Classrooms to Corporate Cubicles

In today's fast-paced and continuously changing environment, recruiters spend an average of 3-5 seconds examining a potential candidate's CV before deciding whether it is worth a more detailed and closer look. A one-page CV is more than simply a document for a college student leaving the classroom to pursue an internship, a job, or furthering their education. The One-Page CV is a concise and impactful summary of the student's professional experience.
Unlike a lengthy curriculum vitae, the one-page CV requires the student to concentrate on their primary abilities, accomplishments, and potential in professional storytelling.
Why is the One-Page CV a Better Option for Students?
It is often a misconception that a lengthy CV will offer better chances of getting hired for a particular job role, instead of a one-page CV.
But a one-page CV often proves preferable to hiring managers because in today’s fast-paced world, hiring managers have limited time and shorter attention spans for reviewing a detailed and lengthy CV. The one-page CV offers the hiring manager shorter material, which makes it easy to scan the important facts, skills and also helps in getting a candidate shortlisted for an interview.
A one-page CV also showcases the candidate’s strategic management skills and articulation skills. It requires the candidate to focus on their relevant abilities and accomplishments, and their ability to prioritise important tasks and information. Furthermore, a one-page CV is often more ATS-friendly than lengthy CVs, which helps in picking out the required qualities in a more efficient way.
Below are some concise points to help the candidates understand readily:-
What are the Essential Sections of a One-Page Student CV?
Before applying for a specific role or beginning to create your one-page CV, there are a few sections that candidates should absolutely include in their curriculum vitae to make their CV stand out more, as hiring managers scan hundreds of CVs within a limited period of time. These particular sections also make the one-page CV more ATS-friendly, allowing the candidate to help get shortlisted for an interview with a specific corporation and for a specific job role.
Some of the important elements that a candidate or a student should have in their CV are as follows:-
One of the things that hiring managers also look for while considering various candidates for a particular role is their achievements and extracurricular activities that they may have been involved in. This makes the CV more valuable, but remember to keep it to the point. Below is the sample image of a one-page CV, for easier understanding of the candidates:-
(Source-Indeed Career Guide)
What are the Essential Tips to make the One-Page CV stand out?
Before the candidate begins writing their first CV, there are some guidelines that they should follow. These recommendations may assist them in making their resume stand out to hiring managers and shortlisting applicants for the next stage of the job application process. Below are some essential tips to make the one-page CV stand out to the hiring manager through the cv screening process:-
