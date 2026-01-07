Which IIT Has the Most Stable Cutoff Trends Over the Last 10 Years?

IIT Most Stable Cutoff: IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi have the most "stable" cutoff trends in the nation, according to an analysis of JEE Advanced data from 2015 to 2025. This constancy is a direct result of strong brand stickiness, a phenomena in which the top 100 rankers' tastes essentially stay the same year after year, regardless of changes in the organizing IIT, variations in paper difficulty, or changes in the world economy. For ten years, IIT Bombay's Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) closing rank has essentially remained within the tight range of AIR 60 to 68, making it the ultimate criterion for stability. Its ending rank of 67 in 2021 was exactly mirrored in 2025 when it closed at AIR 66. In a similar vein, IIT Delhi's CSE branch has continuously closed between AIR 100 and 125 throughout the same period, solidifying its position as the unquestionable second choice.

A domino effect occurs down the rank list as a result of the top two institutes' "rock-solid" trend. Bombay and Delhi are insulated because of their prominent urban locations and extensive alumni networks, but "newer" legacy IITs like IIT Madras and IIT Kanpur may have their cutoffs shift based on individual placement reports or new department launches. For an applicant, this means that the rank needed to get into these top two campuses is one of the few constants in India's higher education system, even though the marks needed to reach a particular rank vary annually due to the JEE Advanced paper's fluctuating difficulty. IIT Comparison of Stability Over the Last 10 Years IIT Bombay is India's most stable university. For ten years, its flagship discipline of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) has kept its closing position almost unchanged. IIT Delhi exhibits exceptional consistency in a wider range of fundamental disciplines, including mechanical and electrical engineering.