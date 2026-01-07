Which IIT Has the Most Stable Cutoff Trends Over the Last 10 Years?

IIT Most Stable Cutoff: IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi have the most "stable" cutoff trends in the nation, according to an analysis of JEE Advanced data from 2015 to 2025. This constancy is a direct result of strong brand stickiness, a phenomena in which the top 100 rankers' tastes essentially stay the same year after year, regardless of changes in the organizing IIT, variations in paper difficulty, or changes in the world economy.
For ten years, IIT Bombay's Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) closing rank has essentially remained within the tight range of AIR 60 to 68, making it the ultimate criterion for stability. Its ending rank of 67 in 2021 was exactly mirrored in 2025 when it closed at AIR 66. In a similar vein, IIT Delhi's CSE branch has continuously closed between AIR 100 and 125 throughout the same period, solidifying its position as the unquestionable second choice.
A domino effect occurs down the rank list as a result of the top two institutes' "rock-solid" trend. Bombay and Delhi are insulated because of their prominent urban locations and extensive alumni networks, but "newer" legacy IITs like IIT Madras and IIT Kanpur may have their cutoffs shift based on individual placement reports or new department launches.
For an applicant, this means that the rank needed to get into these top two campuses is one of the few constants in India's higher education system, even though the marks needed to reach a particular rank vary annually due to the JEE Advanced paper's fluctuating difficulty.
IIT Comparison of Stability Over the Last 10 Years
IIT Bombay is India's most stable university. For ten years, its flagship discipline of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) has kept its closing position almost unchanged. IIT Delhi exhibits exceptional consistency in a wider range of fundamental disciplines, including mechanical and electrical engineering.
|
Year
|
IIT Bombay (CSE)
|
IIT Delhi (CSE)
|
IIT Madras (CSE)
|
2025
|
66
|
125
|
171
|
2024
|
68
|
116
|
159
|
2023
|
67
|
115
|
144
|
2022
|
60
|
102
|
167
|
2021
|
67
|
100
|
163
|
Trend
|
Ultra-Stable
|
Highly Stable
|
Stable but Variable
Why Are These Cutoffs So Stable?
JEE Advanced preferences are still dominated by IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi in 2026, and their cutoffs are still the strongest in the nation. This stability is fueled by a special fusion of contemporary strategic advantages and historical reputation.
-
Peer-Driven Prestige: Historically, top scorers have given priority to these campuses in order to study with their most accomplished classmates. As a result, there is a strong feedback loop that keeps the closing ranks extremely steady year after year due to great demand.
-
Strategic Urban Location: Located in Mumbai and Delhi, India's two main tech and financial centers, these institutions provide startups and multinational corporations unmatched accessibility, guaranteeing secure placements even in the face of global market or economic volatility.
-
Multidisciplinary Flexibility: Demand is stabilized by IIT Delhi's varied offerings, including Mathematics and Computing (MnC). These "new-age" branches offer high-value alternatives on the same campus, preventing a significant change of core engineering seats.
-
Strong Placement Resilience: According to data from the 2025–26 season, these two IITs continue to offer the highest median packages (often ₹20–25 LPA+), confirming their reputation as the "safest" career bets for top rankers in spite of worldwide uncertainty.
-
Alumni & Industry Synergy: Top-tier employers return to these institutions first each placement season due to a legacy of successful graduates in leadership positions at organizations like Google and Microsoft.
Historical Stability Snapshot (JEE Advanced)
|
Institute
|
CSE Closing Rank (Avg. 10yr)
|
Stability Rating
|
Primary Factor
|
IIT Bombay
|
AIR 60 – 68
|
Ultra-Stable
|
Global Brand & Peer Group
|
IIT Delhi
|
AIR 100 – 115
|
Highly Stable
|
Academic Rigor & Hub Access
Related Searches:
-
Top IITs in QS Asia Rankings 2026 - Indian Engineering Institutes Ranking
-
Guide to FMS Delhi Application: Course Fees and Other Details
-
What is the Difference Between Deemed vs Private Universities in India: Key Differences, Courses & Eligibility
Also Read:
Top IIT Colleges That Offer Data Science Courses to Learn Online in 2025
Best Free AI Courses for Beginners in 2025
Best Pharmacy Colleges in India 2025 After 12th Offering High Job Placement
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!