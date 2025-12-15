Which Indian University Has the Oldest Department of Earth Sciences?

Presidency University Kolkata: The establishment of the Department of Geology at Presidency University, Kolkata, which has the distinguished distinction of being the oldest teaching department of its kind in the country, represents a major turning point in the history of formal Earth Sciences education in India. The department, which was founded on July 17, 1892, was a pioneer in the subcontinent's academic study of geology and other Earth sciences.

The department was inaugurated by Sir Thomas Holland, a renowned member of the Geological Survey of India, marking this significant milestone and highlighting the crucial connection between academic teaching and the exploration of national resources.

Due to its early establishment, the presidency served as the nation's first generation of geologists' training ground. The Geology Department at GGM Science College in Jammu (1907) and the subsequent founding of the Department of Geology at Delhi University (1966) are two notable examples of other prominent institutions that came before this groundbreaking endeavor.