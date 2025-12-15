Which Indian University Has the Oldest Department of Earth Sciences?

Presidency University Kolkata: The establishment of the Department of Geology at Presidency University, Kolkata, which has the distinguished distinction of being the oldest teaching department of its kind in the country, represents a major turning point in the history of formal Earth Sciences education in India. The department, which was founded on July 17, 1892, was a pioneer in the subcontinent's academic study of geology and other Earth sciences.
The department was inaugurated by Sir Thomas Holland, a renowned member of the Geological Survey of India, marking this significant milestone and highlighting the crucial connection between academic teaching and the exploration of national resources.
Due to its early establishment, the presidency served as the nation's first generation of geologists' training ground. The Geology Department at GGM Science College in Jammu (1907) and the subsequent founding of the Department of Geology at Delhi University (1966) are two notable examples of other prominent institutions that came before this groundbreaking endeavor.
The long-lasting legacy of Presidency University emphasizes how important it was in creating the organized curriculum and research techniques that still influence Earth sciences in India today.
Courses Offered By The Presidency University, Kolkata
A wide range of honors and postgraduate programs in the natural and mathematical sciences as well as the humanities and social sciences are available at Presidency University, Kolkata, a public/government university. The university's own entrance exams, PUBDET (for UG) and PUMDET (for PG), are the main criterion for admission to these courses. The main courses available are listed below:
|
Course Level
|
Faculty/Stream
|
Course Name (Honours/Major)
|
Corresponding PG Program
|
Undergraduate (B.A. Hons./ B.Sc. Hons.)
|
Natural & Mathematical Sciences
|
* Chemistry
|
M.Sc. Chemistry
|
* Physics
|
M.Sc. Physics
|
* Mathematics
|
M.Sc. Mathematics
|
* Statistics
|
M.Sc. Statistics
|
* Life Sciences (Biological Science)
|
M.Sc. Life Sciences
|
* Geology (Oldest in India)
|
M.Sc. Applied Geology
|
* Geography
|
M.Sc. Geography
|
* Economics
|
M.Sc. Applied Economics
|
Undergraduate (B.A. Hons.)
|
Humanities & Social Sciences
|
* Bengali
|
M.A. Bengali
|
* English
|
M.A. English
|
* Hindi
|
M.A. Hindi
|
* History
|
M.A. History
|
* Philosophy
|
M.A. Philosophy
|
* Political Science
|
M.A. Political Science
|
* Sociology
|
M.A. Sociology
|
* Performing Arts
|
M.A. Performing Arts
|
Postgraduate (M.Sc./M.A.)
|
Specialized
|
N/A
|
M.Sc. Astrophysics
|
Doctoral
|
All Departments
|
N/A
|
Ph.D. (Offered across various departments including Geology, Chemistry, Mathematics, History, etc.)
Oldest Department of Earth Sciences: Key Highlights
-
Oldest Teaching Department: Founded on July 17, 1892, it is India's first and oldest specialized geology teaching department.
-
Pioneering Research Center: For a number of years, it was acknowledged as a UGC-Centre for Advanced Studies (CAS), with a focus on topics like metallogeny and Precambrian crustal evolution.
-
Foundation by GSI: Sir Thomas Holland of the Geological Survey of India (GSI) officially opened the department, establishing a connection between national exploration and academia.
-
Alumni in Industry: Graduates have held important positions in India's mineral industries and have been instrumental in setting up several university geology departments.
-
Emphasis on Fieldwork: The program upholds a long-standing heritage of both focused theoretical instruction and vital fieldwork that is necessary for Earth Sciences practitioners.
-
Rich Geological Museum: Named for the first full-time Indian professor in 1903, the department is home to the refurbished Hem Chandra Museum of Geology.
