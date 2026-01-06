JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip

Which Was the First Degree Ever Offered in Indian Universities?

Siddhi Sharma
By Siddhi Sharma
Jan 6, 2026, 16:33 IST

Degree Offered in Indian Universities: India's current degree system began with the founding of Presidency Universities in Calcutta, Bombay, and Madras in 1857. These universities, which were modeled after the University of London, replaced indigenous education with Westernized BA and BSc frameworks, creating a professional class that eventually produced trailblazing graduates like Kadambini Ganguly and Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay.

Degree Offered in Indian Universities: The founding of the three "Presidency Universities" at Calcutta, Bombay, and Madras in 1857 marked the official beginning of India's current higher education system. These establishments, which were modeled after the University of London, were intended to serve as examination bodies in order to standardize education throughout the British Raj. The first degrees ever offered were the Bachelor of Arts (BA) and the Bachelor of Science (BSc), alongside professional degrees in Law (Bachelor of Laws), Medicine (Bachelor of Medicine), and Engineering.

When the University of Calcutta held its inaugural degree exams in 1858, it was a momentous occasion. As the university's first two graduates with Bachelor of Arts degrees, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay and Jadu Nath Bose created history. Professional training also became more formal at this time. For instance, the Calcutta Medical College, which was founded in 1835, joined the university in 1857 and switched from issuing diplomas to official degrees recognized by the university.

These early degrees played a crucial role in the development of a new class of Indian professionals with English education who worked in the legal system, medical services, and colonial administration. Although the system was primarily controlled by men, it ultimately grew, and in 1882, Chandramukhi Basu and Kadambini Ganguly became the first women in India to graduate. The vast academic environment that exists in India today was made possible by this shift from traditional indigenous learning to a degree-granting system modeled after the West.

First Degree Offered in Indian Universities: History

The University Act of 1857 established the Presidency Universities of Calcutta, Bombay, and Madras, the first academic degrees in contemporary India. These were structured after the University of London as "examining bodies," which meant that in order to provide official degrees, they first assessed students from connected colleges rather than teaching.

University

Established

First Degree Ceremony

First Graduates

Degrees Awarded

University of Calcutta

Jan 24, 1857

1858

Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay & Jadu Nath Bose

Bachelor of Arts (BA)

University of Madras

Sept 5, 1857

1858

Various candidates

Bachelor of Arts (BA)

University of Bombay

July 18, 1857

1862

Mahadev Govind Ranade, R.G. Bhandarkar, B.M. Waglay, & V.A. Modak

Bachelor of Arts (BA) & Licentiate in Medicine

Career Scope in Bachelor of Arts (BA) and the Bachelor of Science (BSc)

Whether you prefer qualitative "people-focused" study or quantitative "data-focused" research will determine whether you pursue a Bachelor of Arts (BA) or a Bachelor of Science (BSc). A BSc is organized around technical skills and the scientific method, but a BA usually gives greater freedom and emphasizes communication and critical thinking.

Feature

Bachelor of Arts (BA)

Bachelor of Science (BSc)

Core Focus

Humanities, Social Sciences, Liberal Arts, and Creative Studies.

STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math), Research, and Analytics.

Key Skills

Critical thinking, Persuasive writing, Emotional intelligence, and Public speaking.

Problem-solving, Statistical analysis, Technical proficiency, and Lab research.

Common Job Roles

Journalist, HR Manager, Content Strategist, Policy Analyst, Teacher, Social Worker.

Software Developer, Data Scientist, Research Scientist, Financial Analyst, Lab Manager.

Top Industries

Media, Education, NGO/Social Work, Marketing, Government, Creative Arts.

IT & Software, Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare, Engineering, Finance, Agribusiness.

Average Starting Salary (India)

₹3 LPA – ₹7 LPA (Varies widely by specialization like Economics vs. Fine Arts).

₹5 LPA – ₹12 LPA (Higher for Tech and Data Science roles).

Higher Education

MA, MBA, LLB, B.Ed, PhD.

MSc, MCA, M.Tech, MBA, Data Science Certifications.

Government Scope

Strongest fit for UPSC (Civil Services), SSC, and State PCS due to curriculum overlap.

Excellent for Technical/Scientific Officer roles (ISRO, DRDO) and specialized SSC roles.

