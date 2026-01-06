Which Was the First Degree Ever Offered in Indian Universities?

Degree Offered in Indian Universities: The founding of the three "Presidency Universities" at Calcutta, Bombay, and Madras in 1857 marked the official beginning of India's current higher education system. These establishments, which were modeled after the University of London, were intended to serve as examination bodies in order to standardize education throughout the British Raj. The first degrees ever offered were the Bachelor of Arts (BA) and the Bachelor of Science (BSc), alongside professional degrees in Law (Bachelor of Laws), Medicine (Bachelor of Medicine), and Engineering.

When the University of Calcutta held its inaugural degree exams in 1858, it was a momentous occasion. As the university's first two graduates with Bachelor of Arts degrees, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay and Jadu Nath Bose created history. Professional training also became more formal at this time. For instance, the Calcutta Medical College, which was founded in 1835, joined the university in 1857 and switched from issuing diplomas to official degrees recognized by the university.