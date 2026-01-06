Yokohama National University MEXT Scholarship 2026: Check Details Here

Yokohama National University MEXT 2026: High-achieving overseas students can access Japan's demanding research ecosystem through the "University Recommendation" route of the Yokohama National University (YNU) MEXT Scholarship 2026.
The program, which is fully funded by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science, and Technology (MEXT) of the Japanese government, covers all aspects of a scholar's academic journey, including round-trip international airfare, a generous monthly stipend of roughly ¥144,000 to ¥145,000, and a 100% tuition waiver. The institution offers a strategic setting where academic research meets practical innovation, and it is situated in the energetic, tech-focused metropolis of Yokohama.
YNU specifically seeks applicants with a track record of success for the 2026 intake; a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.30 on the 3.00 MEXT scale is required. Candidates must obtain a Conditional Acceptance Form from a potential YNU adviser whose research coincides with theirs prior to formal submission, making the application procedure distinctive in that it emphasizes academic synergy.
Standardized exam results, such as IELTS (B2 level), are appreciated but may be waived for individuals whose prior degree was taught exclusively in English. All curriculum is taught in English.
YNU offers more than simply a degree; it offers a platform for global leadership by fusing cutting-edge research in disciplines including science, engineering, and urban innovation with Japan's distinct cultural landscape. In order to become a member of this esteemed intellectual society, prospective scholars are encouraged to finish their online submissions by the deadline of January 7, 2026.
How To Apply For The Yokohama National University MEXT Scholarship 2026?
Use these six specific steps to apply for the Yokohama National University (YNU) MEXT Scholarship for the 2026 school year.
-
Find a Potential Advisor: Look through the official YNU faculty database to find a professor whose current work aligns with your areas of interest. Receiving institutional support during the selection process depends on this alignment.
-
Get Acceptance with Conditions Consent: Send an email to the professor of your choice to discuss your research project. Before you can submit the official scholarship application, you must get a "Conditional Acceptance Form" from them.
-
Determine Your MEXT GPA: Convert your grades using the particular MEXT calculation. To be eligible for the university, you have to have a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.30 out of 3.00.
-
Get the research proposal ready: Create a thorough research strategy that outlines your academic background, methods, and final objectives. It should be no more than five pages. Make sure it emphasizes how your work advances your particular field of study.
-
Upload Every Document Needed: Use the YNU online site to submit your application forms, recommendation letters, English proficiency scores, and academic transcripts. Make sure every PDF is of the highest caliber and adheres exactly to the university's naming guidelines.
-
Keep an eye on the results and selection: Use the portal to monitor the status of your application. In February, the institution will carry out an internal screening before recommending the final choice to the Japanese government.
Yokohama National University MEXT Scholarship 2026: Eligibility And Fee
The Yokohama National University (YNU) MEXT Scholarship 2026's eligibility requirements and funding information are intended to assist accomplished foreign researchers. Notably, MEXT regulations forbid charging application fees for university-recommended candidates, hence this scholarship is free to apply for.
|
Category
|
Details & Requirements
|
Eligible Nationalities
|
Citizens of countries having diplomatic relations with Japan (non-Japanese citizens only).
|
Academic Levels
|
Master’s and Doctoral (PhD) programs only.
|
Age Limit
|
Born on or after April 2, 1991 (generally under 35 years of age).
|
Academic Standing
|
A minimum cumulative GPA of 2.30 out of 3.00 on the specific MEXT grading scale.
|
Language Proficiency
|
English: CEFR B2 level (IELTS 5.5+, TOEFL iBT 72+) OR a certificate of "English as Medium of Instruction."
|
Application Fee
|
¥0 (Free) — MEXT candidates are exempt from application, entrance, and tuition fees.
|
Monthly Stipend
|
Master's: ¥144,000/month | PhD: ¥145,000/month (plus ¥2,000–¥3,000 regional allowance).
|
Travel Benefits
|
Full Airfare: One round-trip economy ticket between your home country and Japan.
