Yokohama National University MEXT Scholarship 2026: Check Details Here

Yokohama National University MEXT 2026: High-achieving overseas students can access Japan's demanding research ecosystem through the "University Recommendation" route of the Yokohama National University (YNU) MEXT Scholarship 2026.

The program, which is fully funded by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science, and Technology (MEXT) of the Japanese government, covers all aspects of a scholar's academic journey, including round-trip international airfare, a generous monthly stipend of roughly ¥144,000 to ¥145,000, and a 100% tuition waiver. The institution offers a strategic setting where academic research meets practical innovation, and it is situated in the energetic, tech-focused metropolis of Yokohama.

YNU specifically seeks applicants with a track record of success for the 2026 intake; a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.30 on the 3.00 MEXT scale is required. Candidates must obtain a Conditional Acceptance Form from a potential YNU adviser whose research coincides with theirs prior to formal submission, making the application procedure distinctive in that it emphasizes academic synergy.