5-year e-tourist visas restored by Government after two years; What is e- visa?

The Government of India on March 17, 2022, restored the 5-year e-tourist visas for people from 156 countries. The decision came as the cases of COVID-19 pandemic decline in the country. The restoration of e-tourist visas aims at boosting tourism, which has suffered the most during the worldwide pandemic.

5-year e-tourist visa was suspended by India in March 2020 because of the Coronavirus pandemic. However, with the latest decision, the nationals of 156 countries will also be eligible for the issuance of fresh e-tourist visas.

As per the government official, the restoration of a 5-year e-tourist visa will be another step in further opening up the economy and boosting tourism, which has suffered the worst because of the pandemic.

Centre set to resume tourist visas after 1.5 years of suspension due to Covid



Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/i6Fnqy8z1Z#TouristVisa #India pic.twitter.com/guyK4qe6zg — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) September 15, 2021

10 year tourist visa for US and Japan nationals restored

The Ministry of Home Affairs has also restored the valid regular (paper) long duration-10 years tourist visas for the US and Japanese Nationals, as well as the permit issue of fresh visas to the citizens of both countries.

Apart from this, the 5-year regular (paper) tourist visas issued to foreigners have also been restored. They were also suspended in March 2020.

Tourists can enter India only through designated routes

The foreign nationals on the tourist or e-tourist visas are allowed to enter India only through the designated sea immigration check posts (ICPs) or airport ICPs, including those under the Indian Government’s Air Bubble Scheme, Vande Bharat Mission, or by any other flights that will be allowed by the Directorate of General of Civil Aviation or Civil Aviation Ministry.

No foreigner will be permitted to enter the country via land borders or riverine routes on the e-tourist or tourist visas.

What is e-visa?

The Government of India on November 27, 2014, introduced the Electronic Travel Authorization. It first became available for the citizens of 40 countries and was called ETA (Electronic Travel Authorisation).

Later in 2015, the e-Visa scheme was expanded and is now offered to the nationals of 169 countries. India issued e-visa under three subcategories: business, tourist, and medical.

It is an online travel authorization that simplifies the process of obtaining a visa to visit India. It can be quickly obtained after completing an online form with the traveler’s personal details and passport information.