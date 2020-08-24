Asteroid heading towards Earth expected to pass a day before US elections in November 2020

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) announced on August 22, 2020, that an asteroid labeled by the scientists as 2018VP1 is headed towards Earth and is expected to pass on the eve of the United States elections on November 2, 2020.

In an official statement, the space organization informed that there is a 0.41 per cent chance of this asteroid hitting the planet. The prediction has been based on 21 observations of the asteroid over the course of 12.968 days.

The 6.5 feet long asteroid was first discovered at the Palomar Observatory on California in 2018. The latest development of the asteroid to pass the Earth was informed by the Centre for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS).

Asteroid 2018VP1 is very small, approx. 6.5 feet, and poses no threat to Earth! It currently has a 0.41% chance of entering our planet’s atmosphere, but if it did, it would disintegrate due to its extremely small size. — NASA Asteroid Watch (@AsteroidWatch) August 23, 2020

Does the asteroid pose any threat?

NASA confirmed that the space rock which is expected to pass the Earth one day before the US Presidential elections on November 2, 2020, poses no threat to the Earth.

The space agency further explained if the asteroid were to enter our planet’s atmosphere, it will disintegrate due to its extremely small size. NASA has also been directed by the United States Congress to discover 90% of the near-earth asteroids that are larger than 140 meters in size and reports on asteroids on any of the size.

CNEOS observation on the asteroids:

The Centre for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) software which is responsible for observing asteroids it counts as Near-Earth Objects (NEOs) mentions that as they orbit the sun, the Near-Earth Objects can occasionally approach close to Earth.

The agency also adds that a close passage astronomically can be very far away in human terms, millions, or even tens of millions of km. CNEOS is a part of NASA’s jet Propulsion Laboratory.

SUV size asteroid passed earth:

Earlier in August 2020, an asteroid with the size of an SUV flew past Earth. The Asteroid 2020 QG that had passed 2,950 km above the Southern Indian Ocean was the closest an asteroid had come to Earth.

NASA while informing about the asteroid had mentioned that if it had actually been on an impact trajectory, it would likely to have become a fireball as it broke up in Earth’s atmosphere, which mostly happens several times in a year.