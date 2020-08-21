Centre relaxes unemployment allowance norms, offers 50% salary for 3 months

The central government relaxed unemployment allowance norms on August 20, 2020. The government will offer 50 percent salary for three months as unemployment allowance to the lakhs of industrial workers who are members of the Employees State Insurance Corporation.

The unemployment allowance will be paid to those industrial workers who lost their jobs due to COVID-19 pandemic between March 24 and December 31, 2020.

The Employees State Insurance Corporation had released a statement saying that it has decided to relax the existing conditions and the amount of relief for workers who have lost employment during the COVID-19 pandemic period.

Who will be the beneficiary of the unemployment allowance norms relaxation?

The government's move of relaxing norms for unemployment allowance will benefit almost 40 lakh industrial workers.

Key Highlights

•The Employees State Insurance Corporation has approved relaxation in the eligibility criteria of unemployment allowance under the Atal Bimit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana.

•The ESIC is implementing the Atal Bimit Vyakti Kalyna Yojna under which unemployment allowance benefit will be paid to the workers covered under the ESI scheme.

•The ESIC has decided to extend the scheme for the duration of one more year up to June 30, 2021.

•The extended relief under the relaxed conditions will be payable during the period between March 24, 2020 to December 31, 2020.

•After December 31, the scheme will be available with original eligibility condition between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021.

•The ESIC would be conducting a review of the relaxations after December 31 depending upon the need and demand for such a relaxed condition.

What is the eligibility criteria for availing relaxed unemployment allowance for ESIC members?

The eligibility criteria for availing the unemployment allowance relief have also been relaxed. The allowance was earlier payable 90 days after unemployment but now it shall be payable after 30 days of unemployment. The ESIC members will be able o submit their unemployment claim directly to the ESIC branch office. Earlier, the claim was forwarded by the last employer.

How will the beneficiaries receive the relief payment?

The unemployment allowance will be deposited directly into the bank accounts of the insured persons.

What are other criteria for availing the allowance?

The industrial workers should have insurable employment for a minimum of 2 years before their unemployment. They should have also contributed for not less than 78 days in the contribution period immediately before unemployment and minimum 78 days in one of the remaining 3 contribution periods in two years prior to unemployment.

Besides this, the ESIC board has decided to establish ICU/HDU (Intensive care unit) services at 10 percent of total beds in ESIC Hospitals.