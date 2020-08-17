CJI to let 7-judge committee to decide on resumption of physical hearings in SC

Chief Justice of India S A Bobde has reportedly withdrawn himself from deciding the date for resumption of physical hearings in the Supreme Court. The CJI has decided to let the 7-judge SC panel decide the date for the resuming of physical hearings.

The panel comprising 7 Supreme Court judges had last week recommended holding of physical hearings in two weeks on a trial basis in at least 2-3 of the 15 benches with additional safety measures against COVID-19.

The 7-judge SC committee comprises of Justices NV Ramana, Arun Mishra, Rohinton Nariman, UU Lalit, A M Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and LN Rao.

Key Highlights

• The 7-judges panel had reportedly held detailed discussions with medical experts and bar leaders. While the medical experts have advised against the resumption of physical hearing before September 1, the bar leaders are pressing for immediate start of physical hearings.

• After considering all views, the judges panel had reportedly suggested that at least three courts may start holding physical hearings on a trial basis.

• The committee had submitted its recommendations to Chief Justice SA Bobde so that he could fix the date for resumption of physical hearings on a trial basis.

• The CJI has now, however, asked the committee to take the final decision on when to resume the physical hearing.

• If the committee agrees to the CJI’s request, it will have to again hold consultations with medical experts and bar leaders to decide the final date.

• The physical hearing will be held only on a trial basis in select courtrooms. In the meantime, virtual hearings will continue through video conferencing.

• Over 200 Advocates had come together to request deferment of physical hearing till the pandemic situation eases, as per reports.

Background

The Supreme Court panel comprising 7 Justices had recommended last week to resume physical hearings in two weeks in at least 2-3 of the 15 benches with additional safety measures.

The panel had recommended resumption of physical hearings only for old matters requiring long hearing wherein only arguing counsel would be allowed entry.

The recommendation of the committee was expected to serve as a cue for high courts to decide the date for resumption of physical hearing in HCs and trial courts as well.