India gets its Second Hosting Opportunity for Commonwealth Games; Beats this Nation in the Bid…

The Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport nominated Ahmedabad as the 2030 Commonwealth Games host on Wednesday, allowing the major event to return to India after 20 years. This decision will back the country's goal of hosting the Olympics in 2036. The recommendation will be forwarded to Commonwealth Sport's full membership, and a final decision, which now appears to be a formality, will be made on November 26 at the body's General Assembly in Glasgow. The first time India held the Games was in New Delhi in 2010. Ahmedabad Recommended as Host for 2030 Commonwealth Games Obtaining the hosting rights for the Games would also be a major step toward India's goal of hosting the Olympics in Ahmedabad in 2036. The Nigerian city of Abuja was a rival to India in the 2030 bid, but Commonwealth Sport has made the decision to "develop a strategy for supporting and accelerating" the African country's aspirations to host future Games, including 2034.

Commonwealth Sport’s Official Announcement "The Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport has confirmed today that it will recommend Amdavad, India, as the proposed host city for the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games," Commonwealth Sport said in a press release. "Amdavad (also known as Ahmedabad, in the Indian state of Gujarat), will now be put forward to the full Commonwealth Sport membership, with the final decision taking place at the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow on 26 November," said the statement. Evaluation Process and Criteria The Commonwealth Sport Evaluation Committee is in charge of the procedure that led to the recommendation. Candidate cities were evaluated based on their "technical delivery, athlete experience, infrastructure, governance, and alignment with Commonwealth Sport values." "...both Amdavad, India, and Abuja, Nigeria, submitted compelling proposals that reflect the ambition and potential of the Commonwealth Sport Movement."

Leaders React to the Announcement "A momentous occasion for Indian sports!" Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya posted on 'X', saying, "This decision reflects India's growing dominance in global sport, made possible by the visionary leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi ji, whose commitment has put India firmly on the world sporting map." Both India and Nigeria's applications were deemed "inspiring" by the Executive Board, but Ahmedabad was selected for 2030, according to Dr. Donald Rukare, interim president of Commonwealth Sport. The head of the Commonwealth Games Association (India) and president of the Indian Olympic Association, P T Usha, stated that hosting the Centenary Commonwealth Games would be a "extraordinary honor" for India. "In addition to showcasing India's elite athletic and event talents, the Games would be a significant part of our country's transition to Viksit Bharat 2047."

Ahmedabad New Hub for Sports Competition The Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships were recently held in Ahmedabad, and the city is currently renovating its sports facilities to successfully host high-profile multisport events. One of the premier sites now under construction is the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave, which, in addition to the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, is intended to feature a football stadium, an aquatics center, and two indoor sports arenas. How the 2030 Games Differ from 2026 The 2026 CWG, scheduled for Glasgow, has been drastically reduced in order to avoid going over budget. The city has allocated a modest 114 million pounds (more than Rs 1300 crore) for the event, which will be held entirely within an eight-mile (about 12-kilometer) radius. Consequently, the 10-sport lineup has excluded certain important sports including hockey, badminton, shooting, and wrestling.