Current Affairs in Short: 11 February 2022

Bengal Cricket Association requests BCCI to allow fans for India vs West Indies T20I series

• The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on February 10, 2022 to allow spectators for the India vs West Indies T20I series at Eden Gardens.

• India is set to face off against West Indies in the T20I series from February 16th at the Eden Gardens cricket stadium in Kolkata.

• The cricket body has reportedly requested the BCCI to allow spectators at the venue and the feedback is awaited. It is expected to be a positive outcome.

Karnataka HC asks students not to wear 'religious things' till matter's disposal

• The Karnataka High Court on February 10, 2022 asked students not to wear religious things till the disposal of the matter. This came after the court heard petitions challenging the ban on hijab in colleges.

• The HC bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice JM Khazi said that it will pass an order directing the reopening of colleges and asked students not to insist on wearing religious things till the disposal of the matter. The court said that peace and tranquillity must be restored.

• A single bench of the High Court comprising of Justice Krishna S Dixit had yesterday referred the petitions filed by Muslim girl students to a larger bench.

• The Hijab row began in January 2022 when some girl students at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi district in Karnataka alleged that they were denied entry into the college for wearing Hijab.

Overall COVID situation optimistic, India cannot lower guard: Niti Aayog Member Dr. VK Paul

• Niti Aayog Member Dr. VK Paul said on February 10, 2022 that the overall COVID-19 situation in the country is optimistic, but India cannot lower its guard.

• Dr. Paul while addressing a press conference said that though the overall COVID-19 situation is very optimistic, some states including Kerala, Himachal Pradesh and Mizoram are still reporting a large number of cases.

• He stressed that we cannot lower our guard and emphasised on the need to stay vigilant. He does that the world doesn't know everything about this virus and this isn't the end of the virus.

Cryptocurrency very big threat for financial stability: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

• RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on February 10, 2022 that cryptocurrency is a very big threat to the country's macroeconomic and financial stability.

• He said that cryptocurrency or currency which have currency like character will undermine the RBI ability to deal with issues of financial stability.

• He further cautioned investors putting their money in cryptocurrency, saying that they should keep in mind that they are doing it at their own risk.

• He further shared that the RBI digital rupee will be launched in 2022-23 but did not give any timeline for the launch.

Vijay Mallya granted last opportunity to defend himself by SC

• The Supreme Court of India on February 10, 2022 granted fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya the last opportunity of two weeks to personally or through counsel present his stand in the contempt case against him.

• If he fails to do so, the court will be forced to take the matter to a logical conclusion.

• The decision was taken by an SC bench headed by Justice UU Lalit. The apex court has adjourned the matter for hearing on February 24.