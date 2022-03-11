Current Affairs in Short: 11 March 2022

Railway Ministry removes restriction on provision of linen, blankets inside trains

• Indian Railways, in a major relief to the passengers, has decided to withdraw the restrictions with regard to the supply of blankets, linen, and curtains inside the trains.

• The restrictions over the facility of linen, blankets, curtains inside the trains were imposed following the outbreak of the COVID pandemic in India.

• After the easing of COVID restrictions all over the country, the Indian Railways has decided to restore the provision of blankets, linen, curtains inside the train to facilitate the passengers.

Facebook to allow posts calling for violence against Russians

• The parent company of Facebook and Instagram, Meta has been planning to allow the publications of calls for violence against Russians in response to Ukraine's invasion.

• According to the official statement, as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine Facebook has temporarily made allowances for the forms of political expressions that will normally violate rules like violent speech.

• The US media Giant is going to allow the Facebook posts that call for the death of the Russian President and Belarusian President in a number of countries, including Ukraine, Poland, and Russia.

• The decision came a few days after Russia blocked access to Facebook and other social media platforms by saying it had discriminated against Russian Media and information resources.

Worst COVID-19 surge in China

• China has been again battling a severe COVID-19 outbreak of highly infectious Omicron variant. The country has put 9 million residents of Changchun under lockdown and has suspended the schools in the financial center Shanghai.

• As per the National Health Commission, China reported 1,100 domestic infections, the highest level since the peak of the Wuhan outbreak.

• The latest surge also presents a significant challenge to the country’s ongoing, zero-tolerance approach to the Virus which has scattered across 14 provinces and municipalities.

• As per the State Media, Changchun will undergo three rounds of city-wide nucleic acid testing for COVID-19.

WHO advises Ukraine to destroy pathogens in health labs

• The World Health Organisation has advised Ukraine to destroy any dangerous pathogens that are being kept in research laboratories. It will prevent any potential spills that can harm the public.

• Biosecurity experts feared that the bombardment on Ukraine by Russia has raised the risk of an escape of disease-causing pathogens, should any of those facilities be damaged.

• Like various countries, Ukraine has public health laboratories researching how to mitigate the threats of the dangerous diseases that can affect both animals and humans, most recently, Coronavirus.

• Russia had launched its special military operation in Ukraine to invade its neighbouring country.

UN Security Council to convene a meeting at Russia’s request

• The UN Security Council will convene a meeting at Russia’s request on March 11, 2022.

• First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russian Mission Dmitry Polyanskiy stated that his country asked for a meeting of the security council to discuss the military biological activities of the United States on the territory of Ukraine.

• Russia repeated its accusations for several years that the US has been working with Ukrainian laboratories to develop biological weapons.

• However, the US has denied the Russian accusations that Washington was operating biological warfare labs in Ukraine.