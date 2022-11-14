Current Affairs in Short: 14 November 2022
Tournament’s leading run-getters Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav were named in the ‘Most Valuable Team’ of the ICC T20 World Cup.
Current Affairs in Short
Cricketers Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav named in Most Valuable Team
- Tournament’s leading run-getters Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav were named in the ‘Most Valuable Team’ of the ICC T20 World Cup.
- Virat Kohli ended as the tournament’s most prolific batter with 296 runs at a stunning average of 98.66.
- Fellow Indian Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav finished as the tournament’s third-highest-scorer with 239 runs overall.
- Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya was also named as the 12th man of the side in the Most Valuable Team of the ICC T20 World Cup.
Prime Minister Modi dedicates Ramagundam Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited to the nation
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the Ramagundam Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd fertilizer plant to the nation. The plant in Telangana has been revived at a cost of Rs. 6,338 crores.
- Prime Minister also virtually inaugurated 54.1 kms of the railway line in Bhadrachalam Road to Sattupalli built at a cost of Rs. 990 crores.
- During his address, Prime Minister made it clear that Bharat Urea will be the only brand of Urea that will be made available for the farmers in the country.
- The Prime Minister also stressed that the Government of India has taken several steps not to extend the fertilizer burden to the farmers and to provide subsidies.
United States Treasury removes India from its Currency Monitoring List
- The United States Department of Treasury has removed India from its currency monitoring list.
- The move has come hours after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen addressed US-India Business and Investment opportunities event in New Delhi.
- India has been on the mentioned list for two years. Along with India, the United States has also removed Mexico, Italy, Vietnam, and Thailand.
- In its biannual report to Congress, the US Department of Treasury said that Japan, China, Germany, Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, and Taiwan are the seven countries that are part of the current Monitoring List.
Sri Lanka to host U-19 Men’s T20 World Cup 2024
- The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the venue for Under-19 Men’s and Women’s T-20 World Cup.
- As per ICC, the 2024 Under-19 Men’s T20 World Cup will be hosted by Sri Lanka while the 2016 edition will be staged in Zimbabwe and Namibia.
- Under-19 Women’s 2025 T20 World Cup will be held in Malaysia and Thailand, and the 2026 Under-19 women’s event will be jointly hosted by Bangladesh and Nepal.
- The International Cricket Council (ICC) said that the hosts are selected via a competitive bidding process which is overseen by a Board sub-committee chaired by Martin Snedden.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.