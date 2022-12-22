Current Affairs in Short: 22 December 2022

As a result, Naatu Naatu has become the first Indian song to be nominated for an Academy Award.

The infectiously popular song 'Naatu Naatu' from the hit Telugu film has been nominated for an Oscar in 2023.

RR's filmmakers are overjoyed as they move closer to the Oscars.

Along with her, YSRC MP Vijai Sai Reddy has been nominated.

Dhankar remarked in the House that this is the first time a nominated member has been selected for the Vice Chairman panel.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has named famed former athlete and MP PT Usha to the Upper House's panel of Vice-Chairpersons.

The Cabinet Appointments Committee authorized the nomination of Justice Hemant Gupta (retired) as chairperson of the NDIAC, as well as Ganesh Chandru and Anant Vijay Palli as part-time members, according to the order.

The NDIAC was formed to develop an independent and autonomous framework for institutionalized arbitration.

According to a personnel ministry notification, former Supreme Court judge Hemant Gupta has been named head of the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (NDIAC).

On December 21, 2022, seven instances of BF.7 were confirmed by health ministry officials.

The BF.7 strain appears to be the strain leading China's current COVID-19 outbreak.

"COVID is not done yet," stated Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya during a review meeting on the COVID situation.

According to studies, the variety is capable of infecting even persons who have been completely vaccinated against the virus.