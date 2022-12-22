Current Affairs in Short: 22 December 2022
The BF.7 strain appears to be the strain leading China's current COVID-19 outbreak.
Oscar 2023: Song “Naatu Naatu” from RRR shortlisted in best song category at Oscar 2023
- RR's filmmakers are overjoyed as they move closer to the Oscars.
- The infectiously popular song 'Naatu Naatu' from the hit Telugu film has been nominated for an Oscar in 2023.
- As a result, Naatu Naatu has become the first Indian song to be nominated for an Academy Award.
PT Usha, former athlete nominated to Vice-chairman panel in Rajya Sabha
- Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has named famed former athlete and MP PT Usha to the Upper House's panel of Vice-Chairpersons.
- Dhankar remarked in the House that this is the first time a nominated member has been selected for the Vice Chairman panel.
- Along with her, YSRC MP Vijai Sai Reddy has been nominated.
Justice Hemant Gupta appointed as new chief Of the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre
- According to a personnel ministry notification, former Supreme Court judge Hemant Gupta has been named head of the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (NDIAC).
- The NDIAC was formed to develop an independent and autonomous framework for institutionalized arbitration.
- The Cabinet Appointments Committee authorized the nomination of Justice Hemant Gupta (retired) as chairperson of the NDIAC, as well as Ganesh Chandru and Anant Vijay Palli as part-time members, according to the order.
What is BF.7? New covid variant emerging in China
- On December 21, 2022, seven instances of BF.7 were confirmed by health ministry officials.
- The BF.7 strain appears to be the strain leading China's current COVID-19 outbreak.
- "COVID is not done yet," stated Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya during a review meeting on the COVID situation.
- According to studies, the variety is capable of infecting even persons who have been completely vaccinated against the virus.
- The version is thought to have a reproduction value, which suggests that those infected with the BF are believed to transmit the virus to others.
