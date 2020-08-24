Current Affairs in Short: 24 August 2020

Toys mould a child's mind, should be aligned with Indian values, says PM Narendra Modi

• Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting on August 22, 2020 with senior ministers and officials to discuss ways to boost manufacturing and global imprint of Indian toys. The Prime Minister highlighted that India is home to many toy clusters and thousands of artisans who produce indigenous toys that have cultural connect.

• PM Modi said that such clusters should be promoted through innovative and creative methods. He further highlighted that toys mould a child's mind and should be aligned with Indian values. He also stated that toys should be used as pedagogical tools at Anganwadi centres and schools for the all-round development of children.

• The Prime Minister further highlighted that the Indian toy market has huge potential and can bring a transformative change by being vocal for local under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign. PM Modi said that the focus should be on the use of technology and innovation and also towards manufacturing quality products that meet global standards.

• He urged the youth of the nation to come up with innovative designs and toys that can instil a sense of pride towards national goals and achievements.

Odisha launches new scheme to promote bio-floc fish farming system

• The Fisheries and Animal Resources Department of Odisha has launched a new scheme to promote intensive Aquaculture through bio-floc technology in fisheries.

• The Bio-floc based farming system is an advanced fish farming technology, which has been introduced in the State to provide livelihood support to young entrepreneurs and interested progressive fish farmers of the state.

• It will help promote intensive fish and shrimp production in a limited area without significantly increasing the usage of the basic natural resources of water and land. The new scheme has been launched to increase fish productivity and make the state self-sufficient in fish production.

TikTok to file lawsuit against Trump's executive order

• Chinese video-sharing mobile app, TikTok announced on August 23, 2020 that it will file a lawsuit against Donald Trump administration’s executive order banning transactions with its parent company ByteDance in the United States.

• The company stated that they have been faithfully engaging with the US government to look for ways to address their concern for nearly a year. However, the US government turned a blind eye to facts and violated the normal legal procedure.

• The company stated that it has no choice but to challenge Trump’s executive order through the judicial system to ensure that the rule of law is not disregarded and that their company and users are treated fairly.

• Donald Trump had signed the order banning all American transactions with ByteDance on August 6, 2020. The US President issued another order on August 14, requiring ByteDance to divest its interests in TikTok's operations in the US within 90 days.

Centre announces SOPs for film, TV programme shooting

• Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on August 23, 2020 released new standard operating procedures (SOP) for the resumption of film and television shooting.

• As per the SOPs, everyone besides the characters in front of the camera will have to wear masks during shoots and social distancing will have to be followed by all.

• The SOPs mainly focus on contact minimisation, which means ensuring minimal physical contact and sharing of props.

• The makeup artists and hairstylists will have to use PPEs and the people handling equipment shall have to wear gloves.

• Further, the SOPs state that lapel mics should be avoided altogether and even if they are used they should not be shared.

• The higher risk employees must take extra precautions and preferably not be exposed to frontline work requiring contact with the public. The guidelines have been issued for all states and union territories.

Saudi Aramco suspends USD 10 bn China oil refinery project

• Saudi Arabia’s state oil company, Saudi Aramco has suspended a USD 10 billion worth deal to build a refining and petrochemicals complex in China. The deal was signed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was in Beijing in February 2019.

• Saudi Aramco has decided to stop investing in the facility in China’s Northeastern province of Liaoning due to the uncertain market outlook.

• The oil-price crash and Corona’s impact on energy demand have changed the calculations for energy companies’ projects around the world.

• Aramco plans to slash down its capital spending as it tries to maintain a USD 75 billion dividend amid low crude prices and rising debt. Saudi Arabia, which is the main recipient of Aramco’s dividends, is suffering a major squeeze on its public finances.