Current Affairs in Short: 24 December 2019

Cabinet approves Atal Bhujal Yojana

• The Cabinet has approved Atal Bhujal Yojana (ABY) on December 24, 2019. It is a Central Sector Scheme which will have a total outlay of 6,000 cr rupees.

• This scheme will be implemented in identified states like – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

• The states for this scheme have been selected according to the level of groundwater exploitation and degradation.

Cabinet approves organizational restructuring of Railway Board

• As per the recent announcement, Railway Board will be headed by Chairman Railway Board (CRB). This board will have one Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and four members along with a few independent members

• Apart from that, Group A services of the Railways will be replaced with Central Service called Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS).

• The government said that these changes will bring smooth working of Railways and end departmentalism.

Virat Kohli tops ICC ODI rankings

• The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently released the ICC One Day International (ODI) rankings for batsmen.

• Virat Kohli is on number one position while Rohit Sharma will end 2019 as number two ODI player.

• Rohit Sharma broke a 22-year-old record of Sanath Jayasuriya for most runs in a calendar by an opener.

National Consumer Day observed

• National Consumer Day is observed every year on December 24 in India. This day is observed with an objective to aware consumers about their rights and responsibilities.

• This year’s theme for National Consumer Day is - Alternate consumer grievance/dispute redressal.

• National Consumer Day is observed on December 24 because the Consumer Protection Act, 1986 was enacted on this day.

Govt declares urban India defecation free

• As per the information released by the government of India, Urban areas of 35 states and Union Territories have become Open defecation Free (ODF).

• Total 4,320 cities have declared themselves ODF. However, 4,167 cities of them have been declared ODF after third-party verification.

• Apart from that, Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry (HUAM) has released the ODF protocols, with emphasize on sustaining ODF outcomes and achieving holistic sanitation.