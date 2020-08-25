Current Affairs in Short: 25 August 2020

Healthcare Workers to get first shots of COVID-19 vaccine, followed by senior citizens: WHO

• The World Health organisation has laid down the roadmap on the global access of coronavirus vaccine by different sections of the society.

• WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that the organisation initially expected that there will be a shortage of the vaccine around the world.

• He stated that it is important to provide the vaccine to those at highest risk around the globe, adding that healthcare workers at the frontline would be its first recipients.

• The WHO Chief reiterated that the healthcare workers are critical to saving lives and stabilising the overall health system. He added that it would be followed by those above the age of 65 because they are facing a higher "risk of dying" from the virus.

Army Chief confers Chief of Army Staff Unit Appreciation to 51 SAG

• Army Chief General Manoj Naravane on August 24, 2020 awarded the Chief of Army Staff Unit Appreciation to 51 Special Action Group of the National Security Guards. The award aims to recognise the Group’s outstanding achievements in combating terrorism.

• General Naravane also complimented the force on the occasion for its capabilities and professionalism. The SAG group draws 100 percent of its manpower from the Indian Army and has established itself as one of the most renowned counter terrorist outfits of the world, earning many Gallantry Awards including three Ashok Chakras.

• The group’s most noteworthy operation was ‘Operation Black Tornado’, which was undertaken during the Mumbai terror attack in November 2008, in which eight terrorists were eliminated and over 600 hostages were freed including numerous foreign nationals. The Special Action Group was raised in December 1984.

Republican party re-nominates Donald Trump and Mike Pence as its Presidential, Vice Presidential candidates

• The Republican National Convention (RNC) has formally re-nominated President Donald Trump as the party’s Presidential candidate for the US Presidential elections on November 3, 2020. The party has renominated Mike Pence as its Vice Presidential Candidate.

• Donald Trump was renominated as Republican’s Presidential nominee following a roll call of votes from elected Republican Party delegates from all the 50 states on August 24, 2020.

• This time, Trump will be facing a formidable challenge from former Democratic vice president Joe Biden. The Democrat party has nominated Joe Biden as its Presidential candidate, while senator Kamala Harris has been nominated as the party’s Vice Presidential Candidate.

India to send tri-services contingent to take part in Kavkaz-2020 along with Chinese, Pakistani troops

• An Indian tri-services contingent comprising 200 personnel will participate in the multi-lateral exercise Kavkaz-2020 in Southern Russia in September 2020.

• The tri-services exercise will see participation from several other countries including troops from China and Pakistan.

• The Indian contingent is likely to include 160 personnel from the army, 40 personnel from the Indian Air Force and two naval officers as observers there.

• The exercise will be held in Southern Russia’s Astrakhan province. It will see participation from member countries of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and Central Asian countries.

20-year old Indian wins ‘World's Fastest Human Calculator' title

• India’s Neelakanta Bhanu Prakash has won the ‘World's Fastest Human Calculator' title. The 20-year-old won the first-ever gold for India in Mental Calculation World Championship at Mind Sports Olympiad (MSO) held in London recently.

• Neelakanta Bhanu Prakash belongs to Hyderabad and he is currently pursuing Mathematics (Hons.) at Delhi University's St Stephen College. He is the proud owner of four world records and 50 Limca records for being the fastest human calculator in the world.

• Prakash’s brain can reportedly calculate quicker than the speed of a calculator. He has broked the records once held by Math maestros like Scott Flansburg and Shakuntala Devi.

• The is the first time India has won gold at the Mental Calculation World Championship at Mind Sports Olympiad. The MSO is the most prestigious international competition for mental skill games and mind sports. It is held annually in London. The championship is equivalent to any other Olympic event in the realm of physical sports.

Mountaineer Anita Kundu to be honoured with Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award

• Mountaineer Anita Kundu has been chosen for the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award in the ‘land adventure category’. She will be honoured with the award on August 29, 2020.

• Anita Kundu is a resident of Hisar, Haryana. She is the first Indian woman to climb Mount Everest from both the Indian and the Chinese sides.

• She gave the credit for her success to her mother. She also thanked the Indian government for selecting her for the award.