Current Affairs in Short: 25 May 2020

SC allows Air India to fly with middle seats filled for 10 days

•The Supreme Court on May 25, 2020 allowed the national carrier Air India to operate its scheduled flights with the middle seats filled for the next ten days. The SC allowed this exception while observing that the government should be more worried about the health of its citizens rather than the health of commercial airlines.

•The top court asked the Bombay High Court to decide on the plea against DGCA circulars and stated that Air India and other airlines will have to follow the HC’s order about safety measures including maintaining social distancing protocol inside aircraft by keeping the middle seats vacant between two passengers in a row.

•The apex court delivered the ruling in an urgent hearing held on May 25, on Eid holiday through video conferencing to hear the centre and Air India’s appeal against the Bombay HC order. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde will also comprise Justice AS Bopanna and Hirshikesh Roy.

Andhra Pradesh High Court orders seizure of LG Polymers plant, bars entry of directors

•The Andhra Pradesh High Court has ordered the seizure of the LG Polymers plant in Visakhapatnam and barred entry of all into the plant except the committees appointed by the state government.

•The court had in its order on May 22, 2020 ordered the company’s directors not to leave the country without court’s permission. The court has also instructed the authorities not to release their surrendered passports without its permission.

•The division-bench comprising Chief Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice Lalitha Kanneganti gave the direction while hearing a set of PILs including seeking justice on its own to the affected people and also shifting the factory from the present location and taking action against the culprits.

•A deadly styrene gas leak from the LG Polymers plant on May 7, 2020 had killed at least 12 people including a minor and affected hundred others.

Mohit Gupta elevated as co-founder of Zomato

Mohit Gupta has been elevated by Zomato as its co-founder. He was serving as the CEO of Zomato’s food delivery business.

Zomato co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said that while the foundation of Zomato was set before Mohit Gupta joined them, he has played an instrumental role in strengthening it over the last two years.

Mohit Gupta has reportedly taken 100% salary cut twice in the last two years to help the organisation wade through hard times. He had joined Zomato in 2018. Before that, he was serving as the Chief Operating Officer of MakeMyTrip.

IAF to operationalise No.18 Squadron at Coimbatore

•The Indian Air Force (IAF) will operationalise its No.18 Squadron, equipping it with the fourth generation LCA Tejas aircraft on May 27, 2020 at Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

•IAF chief, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria will operationalise the squadron of "Flying Bullets" at the Sulur Air Force Station near Coimbatore.

•The Squadron will be equipped with LCA Tejas FOC (final operation clearance) aircraft and will be the second IAF Squadron to fly LCA Tejas, after the 45 Squadron based at Coimbatore.

•The No.18 Squadron was formed in 1965 with the motto "Teevra aur Nirbhaya" meaning "Swift and Fearless. It was earlier flying MiG 27 aircraft. The squadron had played a significant part in the 1971 India-Pakistan War.

Children with COVID-19 less contagious than adults?

•According to UK scientists, children infected with COVID-19 virus could potentially be less contagious than adults. This was concluded after the scientists noted milder COVID-19 symptoms among children in comparison to adults, which indicates that they may have lower susceptibility and infectivity than adults.

•However, there is no concrete evidence for the same, as evidence remains inconclusive on both the susceptibility and infectivity of children, the group of scientists stated in the papers, which were submitted to the UK government at the end of April.

•The scientists stated that serological studies are starting to be available on child infection history, with some suggestinglow rates of infection. However, they observed that a robust testing and tracing system would be needed for schools to fully reopen.