Current Affairs in Short: 26 December 2019

Virat Kohli names among best cricketers of decade

• Indian cricket team’s captain Virat Kohli has been included in the list of best cricketers of the decade by Wisden Cricketers’ Almanac along with four others.

• Apart from Kohli, South Africa's Dale Steyn and AB de Villiers, Australia's Steve Smith and women's cricket veteran all-rounder Alice Perry are included in this list.

• Kohli scored 5,775 more runs than any other batsman in the last ten years and he was the best batsman of this decade.

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait resolves oil-field dispute

• Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have settled a nearly five-year-old common oil-field dispute. Both countries have agreed to resume oil production in the neutral zone.

• However, Saudi has clarified that this agreement will not affect OPEC's commitment to reduce crude oil production.

• Both countries stopped oil production in this oil field due to a dispute in 2015. Earlier, about three lakh barrels of oil were extracted daily at the same place.

Government releases Good Governance Index

• The Union Government released the Good Governance Index (GGI) to assess the state of good governance in the country.

• Tamil Nadu secured the first position in this index while Maharashtra and Karnataka have been ranked second and third respectively.

• Goa tops the list of large states in the human resource development sector. Himachal Pradesh secured the first position in the Northeast and hill states category.

Leander Paes announces retirement in 2020

• India’s ace tennis player Leander Paes announced on social media that he will be retired from tennis in 2020.

• Leander Paes started his professional career in 1991 and in he will complete 30 years in 2020.

• He has won the Grand Slam title 18 times, including eight times in the men's doubles category and 10 times in the mixed doubles category.

India’s first transgender university to be opened in UP

• India’s first transgender university will be established in the Kushi Nagar district where transgenders will be able to get an education.

• It will be the first of its kind university in the country. Akhil Bhartiya Kinnar Shiksha Sewa Trust is constructing this university.

• There will be an educational degree available from the 1st standard to Post Graduation and Ph.D. Most probably, it will be started from February-March 2020.