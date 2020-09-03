Current Affairs in Short: 3 September 2020

Indian EAM S. Jaishankar to attend SCO foreign ministers in Russia on September 10

•External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be attending the meeting of foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on September 10 in Moscow, Russia.

•Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had left for Russia on September 2, 2020 to attend the SCO Defence Ministers’ meeting.

•The SCO ministerial meetings are taking place at a time when India and China, two members of the bloc, are engaged in tense border standoff in eastern Ladakh.

•The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s main aim is to maintain peace, stability and security of the region. India became a member of SCO in 2017.

Sri Lanka seeks fire fighting assistance from Indian Coast Guard

•Sri Lanka south fire fighting assistance from the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) earlier today after an explosion took place aboard oil tanker 'MT NewDiamond' 37 nautical miles east off Sri Lanka coast.

•The ICG deployed three ships- Shaurya, Sarang, Samudra Paheredar and one Dornier aircraft for immediate assistance in fire fighting.

AP Cabinet bans online gambling games like Rummy, Poker

•The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet has approved amendments to AP Gaming Act 1974 to ban online gambling games such as online Rummy and Poker.

•The State Information Minister Perni Venkataramaiah said that organizers of such online games will be punished with one-year imprisonment if caught for the first time.

•If caught for the second time, the organizers of the online gambling games will be punished with 2 years of imprisonment and a fine.

•Those who play online gambling games will also be punished with six months imprisonment.

Finance Commission to meet its economic advisory panel on September 4

•The 15th Finance Commission will be holding a meeting with its economic advisory panel on September 4, 2020 to discuss issues of GDP growth, GST compensation and fiscal consolidation.

•The Chairman of the commission, NK Singh and its members will be holding a day-long meeting with the Economic Advisory Council of the Commission.

•The topic of the meeting is the Final discussion on GDP growth, tax buoyancy of the Centre and the States, GST compensation, revenue deficit grant and fiscal consolidation.

•The meeting comes as India’s GDP growth contracted by 23.9 percent in the April-June quarter of the fiscal year 2020-21.

Facebook to ban political ads before US election

•Facebook announced recently that it will ban political advertising the week before the US election. The move is one of the social media giant’s most sweeping moves against disinformation yet as CEO Mark Zuckerberg warned of a "risk of civil unrest" after the vote.

•Facebook would also fact check any premature claims of victory, stating that if a candidate tries to declare himself as the winner before final votes are tallied it will add a label to their posts, which will direct people to the official results.

•Facebook has also promised to add an informational label to any content seeking to delegitimize the results or claim that lawful voting methods will lead to fraud.