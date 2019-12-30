Current Affairs in Short: 30 December 2019

Russia Challenges WADA sanctions

• Russia has challenged the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) for imposing a four-year ban on athletes.

• Russia has also sent a letter to WADA that clarifies its strong stand against doping. Russia's anti-doping agency has been claiming stern action against doping for a long time.

• Russia is the ninth country to be banned in the Olympics. If the ban continues, it will be for the first time when the Russian flag will not be there in the Olympics.

Ajit Pawar becomes Deputy CM of Maharashtra

• Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra during the first expansion of Uddhav Thackeray cabinet.

• Aditya Thackeray, son of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, along with 36 new MLAs from Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, also sworn in as ministers.

• Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ashok Chavan also took oath as a cabinet minister.

Taliban council agrees to ceasefire in Afghanistan

• The Taliban council recently agreed for a temporary ceasefire throughout Afghanistan. The Taliban council can also sign a peace deal with the US during this period.

• It is quite possible that this deal will allow the US to withdraw its forces from Afghanistan and end its 18-year-old military presence there.

• The ceasefire period has not mentioned but it may remain to continue for the next 10 days. There are currently about 12 thousand American soldiers in Afghanistan.

India can become fourth-largest economy by 2026: Report

• The report released by the UK-based Center for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) stated that India could overtake Germany to become the fourth-largest economy in 2026.

• It has also estimated in the report that India would overtake Japan in 2034 and will be a third-largest economy after US and China.

• CEBR has also stated that India's GDP will reach 5 trillion by 2026. However, the PM Modi government has set a target of 2024. The report titled – World Economic League Table 2020.

Report on trends and progress of banking in India-2018-19

• The Reserve Bank of India recently released ‘Trends and Progress of Banking in India 2018-19’ report.

• According to the report on banking trends and progress in India, the gross non-performing assets ratio of banks remained stable at 9.1 percent for the quarter ended in September 2019.

• Currently, six banks (4 PSBs and 2 PVBs) fall under prompt corrective action (PCA) framework.