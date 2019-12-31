Current Affairs in Short: 31 December 2019

Nirmala Sitharaman releases Report on NIP for 2019-2025

• Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on December 31 that India needs to spend about Rs. 100 lakh crore to achieve a GDP of USD 5 trillion by 2024-25.

• Sitharaman said that infrastructure projects worth Rs 100 lakh crore will have 39-39 percent share of Centre and States, while the remaining 22 percent of projects will be done by the private sector.

• Finance Minister highlighted that about Rs 25 lakh crore has been earmarked for the energy project, Rs 20 lakh crore for the road and about Rs 14 lakh crore for the railway projects under National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP).

Indore grabs first position in cleanliness survey

• The central government has recently announced the cleanliness survey of India. Indore emerged as India's cleanest city for the fourth time in a row.

• Bhopal ranked second (for April-June quarter) while Rajkot stood second (for July-September quarter) in the results.

• Surat (Gujarat) stood third in the first quarter and Navi Mumbai grabbed the third position in the second quarter.

Cycling to be part of next Khelo India Games

• Third Khelo India Games will be started from January 10, 2020, where 6500 athletes from 37 teams will participate in the games.

• Avinash Joshi, CEO of Khelo India, recently announced that Lawn Bowls and Cycling will also be the part of Khelo India games for the first time.

• Apart from that, there will be an exhibition of indigenous games that will represent various sports of India.

Indian Olympic Association withdraws boycott of 2022 Commonwealth Games

• Indian Olympic Association (IOA) announced that it will not boycott the 2022 Commonwealth Games for Shooting's exclusion.

• IOA also decided to submit a formal proposal to host next (2026 or 2030) commonwealth games.

• Indian Olympic Association said that India can host the event as it has already hosted the 2010 edition in Delhi NCR.

Russia, Ukraine finalize deal on gas transit to Europe

• Russia and Ukraine have signed an agreement for the next five years on the transit of Russian gas to Europe via Kiev, Ukraine.

• The deal had a deadline of December 31st as the previous deal expires on the same day.

• According to the various media reports, about 18% of the European Union’s (EU) natural gas supply comes from Russia.