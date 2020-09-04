Current Affairs in Short: 4 September 2020

After Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh pulls out of IPL 2020

• Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh has pulled out of Indian Premier League 2020 citing personal reasons. He conveyed his decision to his team - Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on September 4, 2020.

• Singh stated that he would not be able to play due to personal reasons. The spinner was not a part of the CSK team that flew to UAE from India. He was expected to join the group later.

• The move serves another blow to Chennai Super Kings (CSK), as he is the second CSK player to pull out from the squad. Suresh Raina had withdrawn from the tournament earlier due to personal reasons and returned to India.

• The Chennai Super Kings team is scheduled to start their training from today after skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and all other players tested negative. The team was hit by 13 COVID cases last week including two players.

Kerala CM warns of possibility of new 'COVID clusters' after Onam

• Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has warned about the possibility of the formation of new "Covid clusters" after Onam.

• The Chief Minister noted that the next two week period is very crucial as new Onam clusters may be formed in the state due to increased outdoor public activity and travel during the time.

• The chief minister said that the recent reduction in COVID cases may be because less number of people are being tested due to large number of public holidays which has also resulted in less samples being tested.

• Though the number of new COVID cases being reported in the state have come down in the last couple of days, the test positivity rate is much higher than the usual rate.

Odisha to start river cruises to boost tourism

• Odisha state government has directed the Department of Tourism to start river cruises in the state to counter the impact of COVID-19 on the tourism industry.

• Odisha Chief Secretary, Asit Tripathy gave directions for the same while exploring possibilities of innovative tourism activities in a high-level virtual meeting with experts and stakeholders.

• Tripathy stated that river cruising itself is compatible with Covid-19 restrictions and there is a huge scope and latent market for world class river cruising in Odisha.

• River cruising can also be connected with many eco-spots and refill the economic activities in the sector.

G20 Foreign Ministers meeting: Coordinated reopening of borders suggested post COVID pandemic to boost economic recovery

• The G20 Foreign ministers agreed during a meeting on September 3, 2020 to seek coordinated reopening of borders following the coronavirus pandemic for the sake of stimulating the economic recovery. The virtual meeting was hosted by Saudi Arabia.

• The foreign ministers further acknowledged the importance of opening borders, uniting families and promoting measures to allow the economy to thrive in light of the protective measures prescribed given by health organisations and national regulations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

• India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had participated in the meeting. He called for standardised testing procedures and universal acceptability of test results, quarantine procedures and movement and transit protocols.

• The G20 ministers also agreed that coordinating precautionary measures on cross-border management was important for making the post-coronavirus reopening of borders safe for lives and livelihoods.

US initiates next step of its withdrawal from WHO

• The United States on September 3, 2020 announced the next steps for its withdrawal from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and redirection of American resources. The next steps include reprogramming the remaining balance of its planned the Fiscal Year 2020 assessed WHO contributions to partially pay other UN assessments.

• Besides, by July 2021, the United States will reduce its engagement with the WHO, which includes recalling the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) detailees from WHO headquarters, regional offices, and country offices, and reassigning these experts.

• The announcement comes a day after the US State Department informed the World Health Organisation that it is reprogramming the remaining portion of its 2020 assessment, which amounts to about USD 62 million to the United Nations to pay for other assessments, finalising its withdrawal from the health body.

• The US State Department said that humanitarian assistance is provided to people around the world with the support of the American taxpayer with the reasonable expectation that it serves an effective purpose.

• However, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated that WHO has failed to adopt urgently needed reforms, starting with demonstrating its independence from the Chinese Communist Party.