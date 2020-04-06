Current Affairs in Short: 6 April 2020

Queen tells UK 'we will succeed' in rare message, UK PM Boris Johnson in Hospital

• Queen Elizabeth II, in a rare speech on April 5, 2020, thanked the citizens of the UK for following the government’s stay at home orders and said that the UK will “succeed" in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

• Speaking from Windsor Castle, the Queen said that while we have faced challenges before, this one is different. She ended her message urging everyone to take comfort that better days will return, “ we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again."

• This is the Queen’s 5th special message in her entire 68-year-old reign. The earlier four were given in 1991, 1997, 2002 and 2012. The first was made during the first Gulf Warm, second one before the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales in 1997, third at her mother’s death and fourth to mark her diamond jubilee.

• Hours after the Queen’s message, the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to the National Health Service hospital in London after having persistent symptoms of coronavirus. The UK Government assured that Johnson is doing well and that he was admitted for routine tests.

• UK’s Housing and Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick assured that Boris Johnson remains in-charge of UK’s response to COVID-19 pandemic. He is expected to be back at his residence at 10 Downing Street soon.

Prana-Vayu: IIT Roorkee develops low-cost portable ventilator

• IIT Roorkee has developed a low-cost portable ventilator ‘Prana-Vayu' for COVID-19 patients. The closed-loop ventilator has been developed in collaboration with AIIMS Rishikesh and is equipped with state-of-the-art features.

• The ventilator does not require compressed air and is useful when wards are converted to ICUs. It is based on the controlled operation of the prime mover to deliver the required amount of air to the patient.

• The manufacturing cost of the ventilator is estimated to be Rs 25,000. The key features of the invention include remote monitoring by health professionals, touch screen control for all operating parameters, moister and temperature control for inhaled air.

• The ventilator can be used for a wide degree of congestion in the respiratory tract and is applicable for all age group patients, especially the elderly. The prototype underwent successful test for both normal and patient-specific breathing conditions.

Northern Railways develops PPE coverall

• The Northern Railways has developed a PPE coverall. This is in addition to the personal protective equipment coveralls and the N99 masks that have been developed by DRDO.

• The initiative is to meet the demand of these equipments and ensure proper safety and security of the healthcare workers who are in the frontline of the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

• With rising coronavirus cases in the country, there is a shortage of PPE kits. Hence, efforts are being made to start mass production of these products. The existing N95 mask producers have also increased their capacity and are producing about 80,000 masks per day.

• Opening of supply lines from abroad have increased India’s supplies with China donating around 1.70 lakh PPE coveralls. This along with about 20000 coveralls will add 1.90 lakh coveralls to the healthcare system in India.

Kannada actor Bullet Prakash passes away

• Popular Kannada actor Bullet Prakash passed away suddenly on April 6, 2020. He was 44. The comedy star was known for his performances in movies like Aithalakkadi and Aryan.

• His early demise has shocked the Kannada film industry with many celebrities grieving his loss. The actor was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru recently where he was put on a ventilator. He was diagnosed with gastric and liver infection.

• The actor had recently lost 35 kgs all of a sudden and this created lot of health issues. He had participated in the second season of the popular reality television show, Big Boss.

Nasscom appoints Infosys' COO Pravin Rao as chairman

• The National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom)has appointed the COO of Infosys, Pravin Rao as its new Chairman.

• Pravin Rao, who was previously serving as the Vice Chairman of Nasscom will succeed Keshav Murugesh, the Group CEO of WNS Global Services.

• The IT industry body has also announced the appointment of Rekha M. Menon, chairman and senior managing director of Accenture India as the vice-chairperson for 2020-21.