Current Affairs in Short: 7 April 2020

Super Pink Moon visible on April 7

• Super Pink Moon, the biggest supermoon of the year 2020 will be visible in the skies on April 7, 2020. The moon will be at its closest distance from Earth, which is 356,907 km away.

• The Earth, Moon and the Sun will all align, making the Moon look larger and brighter than usual. This particular moon was named ‘Super Pink Moon’.

• The moon will start showing in the Indian sky from the evening on April 7. It will be fully visible till 8 am on April 8. This comes as a welcoming event amid the 21-day lockdown imposed across India to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Chitra disinfection gateway set up in Thiruvananthapuram

• Chitra disinfection gateway has been set up at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology in Thiruvananthapuram for disinfecting people.

• The portable disinfection gateway is equipped with a system for generating hydrogen peroxide mist and UV based decontamination facility.

• The mist will help decontaminate people and the UV system will decontaminate the chamber. The whole set up will be controlled electronically, revealed Dr. Asha Kishore, Director, SCIMST.

Indian Railways converts 2500 coaches as Isolation Coaches

• Indian Railways is putting all its might and resources behind the nation’s efforts to combat COVID-19. The Railways has converted 2500 coaches into isolation coaches in a short time span.

• With this, the railways has met half the initial target of 5000 coaches in a short time. Overall, 40,000 isolation beds are now ready for contingency.

• On an average, the Railways is converting 375 coaches in a single day. The work is being carried out at 133 locations across the country.

• These coaches are equipped as per medical advisories. All efforts have been made to ensure the best possible stay and medical supervision as per the needs and norms.

SpiceJet operates India’s first cargo-on-seat flight

• SpiceJet operated India’s first cargo-on-seat flight on April 7, 2020 from Delhi to Chennai.

• The SpiceJet flight- B737 passenger aircraft carried 11 tons of vital supplies in the passenger cabin and belly space.

• The aircraft will be undertaking five rotations carrying crucial supplies.

Ladakh to establish first-ever COVID-19 Testing Laboratory

• Ladakh administration has begun the process of establishing the first-ever COVID-19 Testing Laboratory.

• The health department is currently sending blood samples of the suspected patients to the National Centre for Disease Control in Delhi.

• A team of experts from the Indian Council of Medical Research would be reaching Leh soon. The team will be headed by Ladakhi microbiologist Dr. Kunzang Chorol, who is working with the Indian Institute of Medical Science in New Delhi.

• The testing lab is expected to start functioning from May. The site selection has been completed and online training for local doctors is also being arranged.