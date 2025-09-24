Current Affairs One Liners 24 Sep 2025: New President of the Bengal Cricket Association

Current Affairs One Liners 24 Sep 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and for aware readers, Jagran Josh presents today’s one-liner Current Affairs. In this section, you can see questions related to the new president of the Bengal Cricket Association, Interpol Asian Committee, etc., which are very important from the exam point of view.

Who has recently become the new president of the Bengal Cricket Association – Sourav Ganguly

How much amount has been allocated by the Union Cabinet for doubling the Bakhtiyarpur–Rajgir–Tilaiya single railway line section in Bihar – ₹2,192 crore

Who has taken charge as the Controller General of Communication Accounts (CGCA) in 2025 – Vandana Gupta

Where is World Food India (WFI) 2025 being organized – New Delhi

Who released the logo of the Global Food Regulators Summit (GFRS) 2025 – Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda