Current Affairs One Liners 24 Sep 2025: New President of the Bengal Cricket Association

Current Affairs One Liners 24 Sep 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and for aware readers, Jagran Josh presents today’s one-liner Current Affairs. In this section, you can see questions related to the new president of the Bengal Cricket Association, Interpol Asian Committee, etc., which are very important from the exam point of view.
Who has recently become the new president of the Bengal Cricket Association – Sourav Ganguly
How much amount has been allocated by the Union Cabinet for doubling the Bakhtiyarpur–Rajgir–Tilaiya single railway line section in Bihar – ₹2,192 crore
Who has taken charge as the Controller General of Communication Accounts (CGCA) in 2025 – Vandana Gupta
Where is World Food India (WFI) 2025 being organized – New Delhi
Who released the logo of the Global Food Regulators Summit (GFRS) 2025 – Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda
Quinton de Kock has taken back retirement from which format – ODI
India has recently been elected as a member of which committee – Interpol Asian Committee
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation