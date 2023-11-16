Quick Links

Current Affairs One Liners: November 16 2023- Exercise Mitra Shakti-2023

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Voice of Global South Summit, India International Science Festival' 2023, Exercise Mitra Shakti-2023 etc.

Bagesh Yadav
By Bagesh Yadav
Nov 16, 2023, 21:17 IST
Current Affairs One Liners: November 16 2023
Current Affairs One Liners: November 16 2023

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Voice of Global South Summit, India International Science Festival' 2023, Exercise Mitra Shakti-2023 etc.

1. Which player has made the record of scoring most runs in a single World Cup edition - Virat Kohli

2. Indian Railways is going to start 'Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train' in collaboration with - IRCTC

3. When is National Press Day celebrated every year – 16 November

4. Joint military exercise 'Exercise Mitra Shakti-2023' is being organized with India and which country - Sri Lanka

Also read: Best bowling records in ODI World Cup

5. Where will 'India International Science Festival' 2023 be organized - Faridabad

6. When is 'World Philosophy Day' 2023 being celebrated this year - 16 November

7. Which country will host the second edition of 'Voice of Global South Summit' - India

8. What is the theme of National Press Day 2023- "Media in the Age of Artificial Intelligence"

9. Which player made the record of most centuries in ODI cricket history - Virat Kohli

ALSO READ:

Most runs in ICC World Cup 2023

Get here latest daily, weekly and monthly Current Affairs and GK in English and Hindi for UPSC, SSC, Banking, Railway, Defence and exams. Download Jagran Josh Current Affairs App

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

AndroidIOS

Trending

Monthly Current Affairs PDF

  • Current Affairs PDF June 2023
  • Current Affairs PDF July 2023
  • Current Affairs PDF August 2023
  • Current Affairs PDF September 2023
  • Current Affairs PDF October 2023
  • Current Affairs PDF November 2023
View all

Related Stories

Trending Categories

Latest Stories

Latest Education News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.
Accept