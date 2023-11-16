Current Affairs One Liners: November 16 2023- Exercise Mitra Shakti-2023

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Voice of Global South Summit, India International Science Festival' 2023, Exercise Mitra Shakti-2023 etc.
1. Which player has made the record of scoring most runs in a single World Cup edition - Virat Kohli
2. Indian Railways is going to start 'Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train' in collaboration with - IRCTC
3. When is National Press Day celebrated every year – 16 November
4. Joint military exercise 'Exercise Mitra Shakti-2023' is being organized with India and which country - Sri Lanka
5. Where will 'India International Science Festival' 2023 be organized - Faridabad
6. When is 'World Philosophy Day' 2023 being celebrated this year - 16 November
7. Which country will host the second edition of 'Voice of Global South Summit' - India
8. What is the theme of National Press Day 2023- "Media in the Age of Artificial Intelligence"
9. Which player made the record of most centuries in ODI cricket history - Virat Kohli
