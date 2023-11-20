Current Affairs One Liners: November 20 2023- Indira Gandhi Peace Prize 2023

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Cricket World Cup 2023, 'International Film Festival of India', Indira Gandhi Peace Prize, 72nd Miss Universe etc.
1. In which state the 54th 'International Film Festival of India' is being organized - Goa
2. 72nd Miss Universe Shennis Palacios is from which country - Nicaragua
3. Who has been awarded the Indira Gandhi Peace Prize- Indian Medical Association and Indian Trained Nurses Association
4. Which team won the title of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023- Australia
5. Who was named Player of the Match in the final of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 - Travis Head (Australia)
6. Brijinder Nath Goswami passed away recently, he was a famous historian.
7. Who has been appointed as the new Managing Director and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank- Ashok Vaswani
8. Which player won the title of Player of the Tournament in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 - Virat Kohli
ALSO READ: