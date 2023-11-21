Current Affairs One Liners: November 21 2023- Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024, Military Exercise 'Vajra Prahar', International Emmy Award etc.
1. Military exercise 'Vajra Prahar' is organized between India and which country - USA
2. When is World Fisheries Day celebrated every year – 21 November
3. Who has recently become the new Prime Minister of the European country Luxembourg- Luke Frieden
4. Who has become the first Indian to win the International Emmy Award – Vir Das
5. ICC has shifted the Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 from Sri Lanka to which country - South Africa
6. Where is 'Global Fisheries Conference India' 2023 being organized - Gujarat
7. 'Atal Innovation Mission' has signed an agreement with which country to promote circular economy startup - Australia
8. What is the theme of World Fisheries Day 2023- 'Celebrating the Wealth of Fisheries and Aquaculture'