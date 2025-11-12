Current Affairs One-Liners 12 Nov 2025: “Cyber Bharat Setu” Exercise

Current Affairs One-Liners: 12 Nov 2025 The one-liner current affairs for today are presented here in a new format. These updates are extremely important from an examination perspective and will prove helpful in your preparation. Today's main highlights include topics related to the “Cyber Bharat Setu” Exercise.

Recently, India signed an agreement on submarine search and rescue cooperation with which country- Vietnam

With which country has India recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen trade and the maritime sector- Angola

Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) launched the Vibrant program on CSR, ESG and Sustainability in collaboration with whom- WNS Global Services

Electronics and Information Technology Secretary Shri S. Krishnan inaugurated the "Cyber Suraksha Setu" workshop to strengthen cyber resilience in which state- Tripura