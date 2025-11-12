Current Affairs One-Liners 12 Nov 2025: “Cyber Bharat Setu” Exercise

Current Affairs One-Liners: 12 Nov 2025 The one-liner current affairs for today are presented here in a new format. These updates are extremely important from an examination perspective and will prove helpful in your preparation. Today's main highlights include topics related to the “Cyber Bharat Setu” Exercise.
Recently, India signed an agreement on submarine search and rescue cooperation with which country- Vietnam
With which country has India recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen trade and the maritime sector- Angola
Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) launched the Vibrant program on CSR, ESG and Sustainability in collaboration with whom- WNS Global Services
Electronics and Information Technology Secretary Shri S. Krishnan inaugurated the "Cyber Suraksha Setu" workshop to strengthen cyber resilience in which state- Tripura
Who inaugurated India's largest and first 3 Megawatt-hour capacity Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) system- Minister of Power and Housing and Urban Affairs, Shri Manohar Lal
UIDAI has collaborated with whom to promote Aadhaar biometric updates for children- Behavioral Insights Limited (Research Firm)
Who has recently been elected as the President of Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles (OICA)- Shailesh Chandra
