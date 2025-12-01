Current Affairs Quiz 01 Dec 2025: International Maritime Organization Council

Current Affairs Quiz 01 December 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and for general readers, Jagran Josh presents today’s important current affairs quiz. This quiz covers topics such as World AIDS Day 2025, SportAge initiative, Cyclone Ditwah, and more.

1. In which category has India been re-elected to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council?

A) Category-A

B) Category-B

C) Category-C

D) Category-D

1. B) Category-B

India has been re-elected to the IMO Council under Category-B, which includes 10 countries with the highest interest in international maritime trade. The election took place at the 34th IMO Assembly in London on 28 November, where India received 154 out of 169 valid votes, the highest in this category.

2. Who has recently taken charge as Controller of Warship Production & Acquisition?