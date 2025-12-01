Current Affairs Quiz 01 Dec 2025: International Maritime Organization Council

Current Affairs Quiz 01 December 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and for general readers, Jagran Josh presents today’s important current affairs quiz. This quiz covers topics such as World AIDS Day 2025, SportAge initiative, Cyclone Ditwah, and more.
1. In which category has India been re-elected to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council?
A) Category-A
B) Category-B
C) Category-C
D) Category-D
1. B) Category-B
India has been re-elected to the IMO Council under Category-B, which includes 10 countries with the highest interest in international maritime trade. The election took place at the 34th IMO Assembly in London on 28 November, where India received 154 out of 169 valid votes, the highest in this category.
2. Who has recently taken charge as Controller of Warship Production & Acquisition?
A) Vice Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi
B) Vice Admiral Sanjay Sadhu
C) Admiral R. Hari Kumar
D) Vice Admiral Sandeep Naithani
2. B) Vice Admiral Sanjay Sadhu
Vice Admiral Sanjay Sadhu, AVSM, NM has recently assumed charge as the Controller of Warship Production & Acquisition. Commissioned into the Indian Navy in 1987, he has served for over 38 years, holding several key operational, staff, and dockyard roles. He has served aboard INS Viraat, INS Brahmaputra, and INS Dunagiri in various capacities.
3. What rank did India achieve at the WorldSkills Asia Competition (WSAC) 2025?
A) 6th
B) 7th
C) 8th
D) 9th
3. C) 8th
India made a remarkable debut at the WorldSkills Asia Competition (WSAC) 2025, securing the 8th rank among 29 participating countries. This first-ever participation showcased India's excellence in high-demand and emerging trades, demonstrating strong discipline, innovation, and global standards.
4. Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary recently launched which initiative?
A) Khelo India Centre
B) SportEdge Meerut
C) National Sports University
D) Fit India Mission
4. B) SportEdge Meerut
Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Education, launched SportEdge Meerut. This initiative aims to promote India’s growth in sports equipment manufacturing, innovation, and entrepreneurship, and to transform Meerut into an internationally recognized sports hub. It is a joint initiative of SPEFL-SC, British Asian India Foundation, and Nest.
5. World AIDS Day is observed every year on?
A) 1 December
B) 2 December
C) 3 December
D) 4 December
5. A) 1 December
World AIDS Day is observed on 1 December every year to raise awareness about the HIV/AIDS epidemic, honor those who lost their lives to HIV-related illnesses, and support people living with the virus. First marked by WHO in 1988, the theme for this year is “Overcoming disruption, transforming the AIDS response.”
