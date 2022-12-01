Current Affairs Quiz: 1 December 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs for 1 December at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as World AIDS Day, The Emissary of Peace Award, and the Hornbill Festival among others.

1. World AIDS Day is observed on?

a) December 1

b) December 5

c) December 15

d) November 30

2. Who has received ‘The Emissary of Peace’ Award in the US?

a) Dalai Lama

b) Sadhguru

c) Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

d) Ramdev

3. Hornbill Festival will be celebrated in which state?

a) Manipur

b) Nagaland

c) Assam

d) Meghalaya

4. BSF Raising Day Parade 2022 will be held in which state?

a) Haryana

b) Madhya Pradesh

c) Uttar Pradesh

d) Punjab

5. What is the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MTR) in India during 2018-20, as per the latest data?

a) 97 per lakh live births

b) 130 per lakh live births

c) 120 per lakh live births

d) 98 per lakh live births

6. ‘Nai Chetna Campaign’ has been launched by which Union Ministry?

a) Ministry of Home Affairs

b) Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

c) Ministry of Rural Development

d) Ministry of Women and Child Development

7. Digi Yatra Facility has been inaugurated for which mode of transport?

a) Bus

b) Air

c) Train

d) Taxis

Answers:-

1.(a) December 1

World AIDS Day is observed every year on December 1 every year since 1988. It is an international Day dedicated to raising awareness of the AIDS pandemic caused by the spread of HIV infection and mourning those who have died of the disease. Government and health officials, non-governmental organisations, and individuals around the world observe the day, often with education on AIDS Prevention and control.

2.(c) Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Indian Spiritual Leader and Global Humanitarian Sri Sri Ravi Shankar were bestowed with the prestigious ‘The Emissary Peace’ award by the National Civil Rights Museum in the US City of Memphis. The Indian Spiritual leader has presented the award during his global ‘I Stand for Peace’ campaign.

3.(b) Nagaland

The much-awaited 23rd edition of the Hornbill Festival of Nagaland will start from December 1, 2022, at Naga Heritage Village, Kisama. The Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar will grace the event. The festival showcases Nagaland’s deep-rooted traditions and its rich cultural heritage.

4.(d) Punjab

The 58th Raising Day Parade of the Border Security Force will be held on December 4, 2022, on the Guru Nanak University Campus, Amritsar. This is for the first time that the Raising Day Parade of the BSF will be held in Punjab and the second time outside the National Capital. The parade would comprise a 12-foot contingent including Mahila Prahari Contingent, Camel Band, and the Mountain Contingent.

5.(a) 97 lakh per live births

The maternal Mortality Ratio in India has declined from 130 per lakh live birth in 2014-16 to 97 per lakh live births in 2018-20, as per the Special Bulletin released by the office of the Registrar General of India. According to the latest released data, Assam has the highest Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) of 195 while Kerala has the lowest of 19 per lakh live births.

6.(c) Ministry of Rural Development

Nai Chetna Campaign has been launched by the Ministry of Rural Development. It is a gender campaign launched under the National Rural Livelihoods Missions in all the states. It aims at equipping women to recognize and prevent violence and making them aware of their rights.

7.(b) Air

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia on December 1, 2022, inaugurated the Digi Yatra Facility at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi. The facility has been started at three airports in the country including Bangalore, Varanasi, and Delhi. Digi Yatra provides the facility of contactless processing of air passengers on the basis of face recognition technology at various checkpoints of airports.