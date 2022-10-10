Current Affairs Quiz: 10 October 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs for 10 October at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as World Mental Health Day, Kafau-I satellite, and Nobel Prize 2022 in Economics among others.

1.When is World Mental Health Day observed?

a) October 12

b) October 14

c) October 10

d) October 15

2. Which village has been declared as India’s first 24x7 solar-powered village?

a) Modhera

b) Madhapur

c) Khavda

d) Ajrakhpur

3. Which country has launched the Kafau-I satellite to unravel the secrets of the sun?

a) South Korea

b) China

c) Japan

d) North Korea

4. Mulayam Singh Yadav, who passed away on October 10, 2022, had served as the Chief Minister of which state?

a) Maharashtra

b) Madhya Pradesh

c) Bihar

d) Uttar Pradesh

5. Government of India has approved the creation of a new weapons systems branch for which armed force?

a) Indian Air Force

b) Indian Navy

c) Indian Army

d) Indian Coast Guard

6. Made-in-India drone ‘Droni’ has been manufactured by which company?

a) Hawking Industries Pvt. Ltd.

b) ARCH Drones

c) Garuda Aerospace

d) Trusted Aerospace Engineering Pvt. Ltd

7. Nobel Prize 2022 in Economics has been awarded to Ben S. Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond, and Philip H. Dybvig for?

a) Contributions to Labour Economics

b) Research on Banks and Financial Crises

c) Experimental approach to alleviating global poverty

d) Improvements to auction theory and inventions to new auction formats

Answers

1. (c) October 10

World Mental Health Day is observed every year on October 10. The objective of World Mental Health Day is to promote mental health advocacy and educate people on relevant issues. The day also encourages people to come forward so that others with mental health problems get the courage to talk about how they feel.

2. (a) Modhera

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared Modhera in Gujarat’s Mehsana District as India’s first 24x7 solar-powered village. Modhera will be the country’s first round-the-clock-solar powered village involved in developing a ground-mounted solar power plant and more than 1,300 rooftop solar systems on residential and government buildings.

3. (b) China

China, after successfully integrating its under-construction space station and approving the next phase of its lunar missions, has launched a new satellite that will look into the sun and unravel its secrets. The Advanced Space-based Solar Observatory (ASO-S) was launched onboard a Long March-2D rocket. With the satellite Kafau-I now placed into orbit, a six-month-long commissioning phase will begin.

4. (d) Uttar Pradesh

Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away on October 10, 2022, at the age of 82. He served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for three terms (1989-1991, 1993-1995, 2003-2007). Mulayam Singh Yadav also founded Samajwadi Party in 1992. It is a socialist nationalist party that is mainly based in Uttar Pradesh.

5. (a) Indian Air Force

The Government of India has approved the creation of a new weapons systems branch in the Indian Air Force. The latest branch will enhance the war-fighting capability of the Indian Air Force. The creation of a Weapon System Branch will also entail the unification of all the weapon system operators under one entity.

6.(c) Garuda Aerospace

A made-in-India camera drone ‘Droni’ has been with advanced features and was launched by the former Indian Cricket team Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The drone is manufactured by Garuda Aerospace and the product will hit the shelves by the end of 2022. The ‘Droni’ drone is indigenous and can be used for different surveillance purposes.

7. (b) Research on Banks and Financial Crises

Nobel Prize 2022 in Economics has been awarded to Ben S. Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond, and Philip H. Dybvig ‘for research on banks and financial crises’. They have been honored for significantly improving the understanding of the role of banks in the economy, particularly during financial crises. An important finding in their research is why avoiding bank collapses is vital.