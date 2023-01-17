Current Affairs Quiz: 17 January 2023

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise the Current Affairs of the day with ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as the theme of the World Economic Forum 2023, Women’s IPL media rights, and the Naval Exercise between India and France.

1. What is the name of the 21st edition of the Naval Exercise between India and France?

(a). Bongo Sagar

(b). Varuna

(c). Naseem Al Bahr

(d). Exercise Kakadu

2. The first district for the deployment of innovative 5G use cases, Vidisha is located in which state?

(a). Odisha

(b). Gujarat

(c). Kerala

(d). Madhya Pradesh

3. Who has been appointed as the new Ambassador of India to the Republic of Armenia?

(a). Sibi George

(b). Arindam Bagchi

(c). Nilakshi Saha Sinha

(d). Nripendra Misra

4. Which country will introduce its stamp with Jawaharlal Nehru’s portrait on its 75th Independence Day?

(a). Srilanka

(b). Bhutan

(c). Fiji

(d). Nepal

5. Which public sector bank partnered with ‘Garuda Aerospace’ under the Kisan Pushpak Scheme?

(a). Punjab National Bank

(b). Union Bank of India

(c). Canara Bank

(d). State Bank Of India

6. What is the theme of the World Economic Forum 2023?

(a). Unity for World Health

(b). Cooperation in a Fragmented World

(c). One World One Business Model

(d). Cooperation for World Business Model

7. Which company bagged the Women’s IPL media rights recently?

(a). Viacom18

(b). Paytm

(c). Disney Star

(d). Sony

Answers:-

1. (b). Varuna

On January 16, 2023, the 21st edition of the Bilateral Naval Exercise VARUNA between India and France began on the Western Seaboard. The drill, which will go through January 2023, will include advanced air defense exercises, tactical manoeuvres, surface firings, underway replenishment, and other marine activities. According to a statement from the Ministry of Defence, this exercise allows participants to learn from one another's best practices.

2. (d). Madhya Pradesh

Vidisha, an aspirational district in Madhya Pradesh, is the first district in India to adopt innovative 5G use cases supplied by entrepreneurs on the ground. It is a collaborative effort between the Vidisha District Administration and the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). DoT is leading the '5G use case promotional pilot' in Vidisha for deploying 5G/4G/IoT innovative solutions for startups and SMEs.

3. (c). Nilakshi Saha Sinha

Nilakshi Saha Sinha, now Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs of India, has been named the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Armenia, according to a news statement from the Ministry of External Affairs of India. She is also expected to begin the task soon.

4. (a). Srilanka

Sri Lanka's government is preparing to issue stamps commemorating the country's 75th anniversary of independence. According to the Sri Lankan President's Media Division, the commemorative stamp would feature a portrait of India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. The country, which is in the grip of a financial crisis, will commemorate its 75th anniversary of independence on February 4, 2023.

5. (b). Union Bank of India

Garuda Aerospace, a drone company based in Chennai, has teamed with the Union Bank of India to finance 150 Garuda Agri Kisan drones under the Kisan Pushpak Scheme. The drone loan will assist farmers in digitizing land record activities for agricultural production as well as spraying fertilizers, chemicals, and pesticides. The Agri Infrastructure Fund Scheme funds 150 drone applications that will assist farmers and train 150 qualified pilots to become entrepreneurs.

6. (b). Cooperation in a Fragmented World

The World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2023 will be held under the topic 'Cooperation in a Fragmented World,' and will bring together leaders from government, business, and civil society to assess the condition of the world and discuss goals for the coming year. The Annual Meeting will serve as a forum for productive, forward-thinking debates and the facilitation of solutions through public-private collaboration.

7. (a). Viacom18

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on January 17, 2023, that Viacom 18 had secured the media rights for the next Women's IPL for a staggering Rs 951 crore over a five-year period. The cricket body held an auction for the T20 League in Mumbai. In March 2023, the Indian cricket board is set to begin its ambitious franchise-based T20 competition for women players, similar to the Indian Premier League.