Current Affairs Quiz: 3 October 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs for 3 October at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as Yuva 2.0, Light Combat Helicopters, and Lifetime Achievement Award by US among others.

1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched Yuva 2.0 to mentor?

a) Young Authors

b) Young Entrepreneurs

c) Young Scientists

d) Young Tech-developers

2. What is the name of the Indian-American who has been honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the United States?

a) Kash Patel

b) Parag Agarwal

c) Vivek Lall

d) Laxman Narasimhan

3. World Habitat Day 2022 is being celebrated on?

a) October 4

b) October 1

c) October 2

d) October 3

4. What is the name of the first Made-in-India Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) inducted in IAF?

a) Dhruv

b) Prachanda

c) Mangusta

d) Apache

5. Which of the following country has signed a partnership agreement with Pacific Island Nations?

a) United States

b) United Kingdom

c) Australia

d) Russia

6. When is World Architecture Day celebrated?

a) October 1

b) October 4

c) October 3

d) October 5

7. Who has been named as the Captain of the India Squad for the upcoming 3-match ODI series against South Africa?

a) KL Rahul

b) Suryakumar Yadav

c) Dinesh Karthik

d) Shikhar Dhawan

Answers

1. (a) Young authors

Prime Minister Modi launched Yuva 2.0 scheme for mentoring young authors. The scheme aims to promote reading, writing, and the book culture in the country. The launch of Yuva 2.0 is in tune with PM Modi’s vision to encourage the youth to understand and appreciate India’s democracy.

2. (c) Vivek Lall

Vivek Lall, an Indian-origin General Atomics CEO has been honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award by US President Joe Biden with the citation of ‘With Grateful Recognition’. He is an Industry leader and the Chief Executive Officer of General Atomics. The company is a global leader in the specialized fields of nuclear technology.

3. (d) October 3

World Habitat Day 2022 is being celebrated on October 3 to spread the message that every individual on this planet deserves a good home. World Habitat Day facilitates the idea of creating a world in which future generations will be proud to live in. Notably, the day is celebrated on the first Monday of every October.

4. (b) Prachanda

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh formally inducted the indigenously developed Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) called ‘Prachanda’. The induction of LCH not only adds to the combat capability of the Indian Air Force but is also a great leap towards the goal of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

5. (a) The United States

The United States of America has struck a partnership agreement with the Pacific Island Nations. The US and more than a dozen Pacific Island Nations vowed to strengthen their partnership in the declaration. US President Joe Biden told the nations that Washington is committed to increasing its presence in the region.

6. (c) October 3

World Architecture Day is observed every year on October 3 globally to celebrate the great architectural works from the ancient world to the modern era. The day is also celebrated to appreciate the hard work of the architects and to appreciate that architecture has always been significant in the development of society.

7. (d) Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan has been named the Captain of the India Squad for the upcoming 3-match ODI series against South Africa. The matches will be held on October 6, 9, and 11, 2022 in Lucknow, Ranchi, and New Delhi respectively. The selection was made by the All-India Senior Selection Committee.