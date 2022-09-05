Current Affairs Quiz: 5 September 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs for 5 September at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as International Day of Charity, Teachers’ Day in India, and the fifth largest economy in the world among others.

1. When is the International Day of Charity observed?

a) September 3

b) September 1

c) September 5

d) September 8

2.36th National Games will be held in which state of India?

a) Gujarat

b) Uttar Pradesh

c) Himachal Pradesh

d) New Delhi

3. Which of the following Union Minister will be on a 5-day visit to Mongolia and Japan?

a) Amit Shah

b) Nitin Gadkari

c) Rajnath Singh

d) S. Jaishankar

4. Teachers’ Day in India is observed to celebrate the birth anniversary of?

a) Savitribai Phule

b) Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

c) Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar

d) A.P.J Abdul Kalam

5. Cyrus Mistry, who died on September 4, 2022, in a car accident, was the former Chairperson of which Indian Multinational Conglomerate.

a) Adani Group

b) Larsen & Toubro

c) Aditya Birla Group

d) Tata Group

6. New Crab Species named Ghatiana Dwivarna has been discovered in which part of India?

a) Karnataka

b) Madhya Pradesh

c) Uttarakhand

d) Kerala

7. Which country has overtaken the United Kingdom to become the fifth largest economy in the world?

a) Russia

b) India

c) South Korea

d) Italy

Answers

1. (c) September 5

International Day of Charity 2022 is observed every year on September 5 by countries all over the world. The day aims at facilitating social bonding and why it is significant for societies. In 2012, the United Nations chose September 5 as the International Day of Charity to observe the death anniversary of Mother Teresa.

2. (a) Gujarat

36th National Games will be organized between September 29 to October 12, 2022, in six cities in Gujarat namely Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Bhavnagar, and Rajkot. The Government of India has also launched an official website for the National Games.

3. (c) Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be on a five-day visit to Mongolia and Japan from September 5, 2022. This will also be the first-ever visit by an Indian Defence Minister to Mongolia. The Defence Minister will hold bilateral talks with his Mongolian counterpart and will also call on the President of Mongolia.

4. (b) Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Teachers' Day in India is celebrated every year on September 5 to mark the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He was a former President of India, scholar, philosopher, and Bharat Ratna recipient. The first Teachers' Day in India was marked on September 5, 1962, which was his 77th birthday.

5. (d) Tata Group

Cyrus Mistry was an Indian-born Irish businessman who was killed on September 4, 2022, in a car accident. He was the former Chairperson of Tata Group from 2012 to 2016. He was also the sixth Chairperson of the Group and only the second not to bear the surname Tata. In 2012, he was chosen by the selection panel to head the Tata Group.

6. (a) Karnataka

New Crab Species named Ghatiana Dwivarna has been discovered from Yellapur taluk of Uttara Kannada in Karnataka. Dwivarna is the 75th crab species to be found in India and was discovered by Wildlife enthusiast and photographer Gopal Krishna Hegde and Forest Guard Parashuram Bhajantri.

7. (b) India

India has become the fifth largest economy in the world, pushing the United Kingdom to the sixth spot. This is the second time that India has beaten the UK in terms of economy, with the first one being in 2019. India now trails behind the United States, China, Japan, and Germany in terms of economy.