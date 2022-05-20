Current Affairs Today Headline- 20 May 2022
National News
- India recorded 2,259 new cases in the last 24 hours, active caseload at 15,044.
- Union Minister for Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw makes India's first 5G call at IIT Madras.
- MoS Muraleedharan calls for 'global collective action' on food security at UNSC.
- ICMR launches 'IBD NutriCare' app on World Inflammatory Bowel Disease Day.
- Reappearance of bodies in Ganga contradicts last year's unaccounted Covid death claims.
- Centre to send 10 companies of paramilitary forces to Punjab by evening.
- EAM S Jaishankar participated in the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting and highlighted 8-key points, including saying, "We must not only seek socio-economic recovery from the Covid pandemic but also create resilient and reliable supply chains."
- PM Modi to attend QUAD summit in Japan next week.
- Prof. Nilofar Khan appointed as the new Vice-Chancellor of Kashmir University.
- President Ram Nath Kovind will witness the renaming of Calder road to 'India Drive-Bharat Marg' in Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in presence of Prime Minister Ralph E Gonsalves and members of the local community.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Quad Summit on May 24 in Tokyo.
- India and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines signed agreements to exchange info on any person or companies, ownership of companies etc. held by banks and financial institutions etc and an agreement on the exchange of information and assistance in the collection of taxes.
Sports News
- Nikhat Zareen wins Gold for India at Women's World Boxing Championships.
- Indian women's recurve team claims bronze at Archery World Cup Gwangju.
- Women referees to officiate at men's FIFA World Cup for first time at Qatar 2022.
- Gujarat Titan’s Matthew Wade reprimanded for breaching IPL's code of conduct.
- Satya Nadella among investors committing 120 mn USD for Major League Cricket, a T20 competition featuring six franchises sanctioned by USA cricket.
International News
- Nobel laureate Jose Ramos-Horta has been inaugurated as East Timor's president
- Indonesia to lift ban on palm oil exports from May 23rd.
- Ukrainian prosecutors are requesting a life sentence for first Russian soldier to face war crimes trial since invasion.
- Canada is to ban Chinese telecommunications giants Huawei and ZTE from its 5G wireless networks due to national security concerns.
- UN Member States with available resources to increase efforts to support the sustainable transformation of agriculture & food systems to make them more resilient & available to smallholder farmers.
Environment News
- Assam floods affect over 7 lakh people across 29 districts.
- The United Nations appealed on May 19th for immediate funds to help the Horn of Africa, warning the intense suffering in the drought-stricken region would likely get worse.
