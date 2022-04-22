Current Affairs Today Headline- 22 April 2022
Morning Current Affairs
National News
- Prime Minister Modi received UK PM Boris Johnson at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. UK Prime Minister is in India for a two-day visit.
- Guwahati Municipal Polls 2022: Voting begins for 57 out of 60 wards under GMC. Candidates in three wards have already been uncontested.
- Delhi Government makes COVID-19 precautionary dose free for the beneficiaries aged between 18 and 59.
- Government raises risk and hardship allowance of military personnel, to be on par with CAPF now.
- Hindu temple-like structure was found during the renovation of a mosque near Mangaluru.
- Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla arrived in Cambodia with an Indian Parliamentary delegation comprising MPs and others.
- Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets Gita Gopinath, Dy Managing Director of IMF, on the sidelines of IMF-SB Spring Meetings 2022, in Washington DC.
- Subject expert panel recommends Corbevax COVID-19 vaccines for children aged between 5-11.
- Air Courier service for IB, Central Armed Police Forces, NDRF resuming from April 23, 2022.
- NITI Aayog, UNICEF India sign Statement of Intent on SDGs with focus on Children.
International News
- Dozens of people were killed and injured in four explosions across Afghanistan.
- Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan praises India’s Foreign Policy over importing oil from Russia.
- US President Joe Biden announced a new program to enable Ukrainians seeking refuge to come directly from Europe to the United States.
- President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukraine needs $7 billion a month to make up for economic losses.
- Elon Musk announced that he has secured USD 46.5 billion for funding the Twitter buyout bid.
- World Health Organisation strongly recommends Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill for at-risk patients.
- United States hopes that the recent talks between the US Secretary of Defence and China’s Defence Minister will further lead to future conversations.
- US Lawmaker Ilhan Omar’s unofficial, personal visit to Pakistan does not represent US Government Policy, says Biden official.
Sports News
- Mumbai Indians becomes the only team to lose the first 7 matches in IPL Season.
- Mumbai Indians Skipper Rohit Sharma has now the most ducks in the history of the Indian Premier League.
- Sarita Mor, Sushma Shokeen bags Bronze medal for India in Asian Wrestling Championships.
Earth Day 2022: Google Doodle highlights climate change impact, know which places are getting affected the most
