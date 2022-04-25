Current Affairs Today Headline- 25 April 2022
National News
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi to chair a meeting of the Council of Ministers on April 27th in Delhi.
- PM Modi to inaugurate 7th edition of Raisina Dialogue today
- PM Modi to inaugurate 7 cancer hospitals in Assam's Dibrugarh on April 28.
- Polish Foreign Affairs Minister Zbigniew Rau makes his maiden visit to India.
- India suspends tourist visas issued to Chinese nationals.
- PM Modi to chair COVID review meeting with Chief Ministers on April 27
- Foreign Minister of Slovenia Anže Logar arrives in India, will meet with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and participate in the international conference Raisina Dialogue.
- India's first Amrit Sarovar prepared in UP's Rampur.
- Oman helps in release of seven Indians from Yemini captivity.
International News
- Emmanuel Macron wins French election, becomes first French president to win a second term in two decades.
- US announces new military assistance for Ukraine and a renewed diplomatic push in the war-ravaged nation.
- Singapore moves past COVID as Singapore Airlines expand passenger capacity to India
- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin traveled to Kyiv on April 24, 2022.
- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the gradual return of US diplomats to Ukraine starting "this week", plus more military aid.
- The crew of the first fully private mission to the International Space Station has departed the orbiting laboratory to head back to Earth.
- Nicaragua closes offices of the Organization of American States in the capital Managua, announces withdrawal from the bloc.
Sports News
- KL Rahul equals Rohit Sharma's record for most centuries by Indian player in T20 cricket.
- Max Verstappen wins Emilia-Romagna GP, Ferrari flatter.
- Andrey Rublev defeats Novak Djokovic to claim Serbia Open title.
- Deepak Punia settles for silver again after losing against Azmat Dauletbekov in the 86kg final, Vicky Chahar wins bronze in 92kg at the Asian Wrestling Championships.
