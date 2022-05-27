Current Affairs Today Headline: 27 May 2022
Find here Today's Current Affairs News Headlines by Jagran Josh for 27 May 2022.
Morning Current Affairs
National News
- Geetanjali Shree’s ‘Tom of Sand’ becomes the first Hindi novel to win the International Booker Prize 2022
- Prime Minister Modi to inaugurate India’s biggest Drone Festival at Delhi’s Pragati Maidan today.
- Hijab Row resurfaces in Karnataka: Muslim Students of the University College submit a memorandum to Dy Commissioner.
- Madhya Pradesh Ministerial Group agrees to reduce the import duty on wine, and beer.
- Odisha reports the highest point decline in the Infant Mortality rate between year 2005 to 2020.
- Central Government releases Rs. 324 crores in advance from SDRF for flood-hit Assam.
- Amid the increasing Monkeypox cases in non-endemic countries, the central government to release the guidelines soon.
- Misuse of Thyagraj Stadium in Delhi: Ministry of Home Affairs orders punishment transfer to IAS couple out of Delhi.
- Every individual including Sex worker has a right to dignified life, says Supreme court.
- India will continue to support economic recovery in Sri Lanka, says Prime Minister Modi in Chennai.
- Health Ministry rigorously working on finding suitable solutions for medical students hit by Ukraine crisis, COVID-19.
International News
- US not looking for Cold War, wants China to adhere to the international rules.
- US president Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden to travel to Uvalde, Texas on May 29 to grieve with the community that lost 21 lives in the horrific elementary school shooting.
- Indian Embassy in Nepal organizes Nepal-India poetry recitation program in Kathmandu.
- BTS to discuss anti Asian hate crimes and celebrate AAN HPI heritage month with the US President Joe Biden.
- China holds an unprecedented video conference to boost economy.
- Bangladesh to conduct its first digital census between June 15-21.
Sports News
- Asia Cup 2022: India run riot against Indonesia 16-0, qualify for 4s.
- French Open: Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop advance to the second round of Men’s Doubles event.
- Government approves TOPS Development Group Swimmer Aryan Nehra’s proposal to train in Dubai.
- IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore to face Rajasthan Royals in second qualifier match tomorrow.
