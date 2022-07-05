Current Affairs Today Headline: 5 July 2022
Find here Today's Current Affairs News Headlines by Jagran Josh for 5 July 2022.
Current Affairs Today Headline: 5 July 2022
National News
- An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude had occurred at 187km south-east of Portblair in Andaman & Nicobar Island today morning.
- PM Modi to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth over Rs 1800 crores in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on July 7.
- PM Modi launches IndiaStack.Global, MyScheme, 'Meri Pehchaan - National Single Sign-On' at Digital India Week 2022 in Gandhinagar.
- PM Modi also launches Digital India Bhashini, Digital India Genesis, Chips to Startup (C2S) programme at Digital India Week 2022 in Gandhinagar.
- India's active Covid cases rise to 1,14,475 with 13,086 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.
- New Maharashtra government led by Eknath Shinde is "unethical and undemocratic" and will fall soon as it has "failed to win people's hearts", says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
- India & Armenia signed an MoU on High Impact Community Development Projects in Armenia with financial & technical assistance from India.
- India achieves complete vaccination of 90 percent of its adult population, as per Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.
- Former Bihar agriculture minister and veteran socialist leader Narendra Singh dies in Patna after a prolonged illness.
- Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) bars hotels, restaurants from levying service charge automatically or by default in bills.
- Indian High Commission urges Canadian authorities to withdraw material disrespecting Hindu Gods showcased as a part of the 'Under the Tent' project at the Aga Khan Museum, Toronto.
State News
- Maharashtra government to reduce VAT on fuel, informs new Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in the state assembly.
- Haryana govt to provide free health facilities like laboratory and radiological tests to HIV positive patients in state.
- Gujarat, Meghalaya and Karnataka have emerged as the best performer states in developing startup ecosystem for budding entrepreneurs.
- Delhi government passed a bill to increase the salaries of MLAs, ministers, Speaker and Leader of Opposition (LoPs) in the Delhi Assembly.
International News
- Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on July 4th that reconstructing Ukraine is expected to cost $750 billion.
- French President Emmanuel Macron reshuffled his government looking to reset a second term off to a rocky start after his failure to win a parliamentary majority.
- Sudan's Burhan says military withdrawing from national talks.
- Chile's constitutional convention on July 4th handed its proposed new constitution to President Gabriel Boric ahead of a planned September referendum on adopting the text.
- The US State Department said its experts could not make a "definitive conclusion" on the origin of the bullet that killed Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh on May 11.
- A court in Copenhagen has remanded into a psychiatric care facility the 22-year-old suspect accused of shooting dead three people in a shopping mall.
- Six people killed and 24 hospitalized in a shooting at the July 4th parade route in Illinois, United States.
- Tuberculosis treatment duration to be reduced soon as ICMR-NIRT initiate research.
- Canberra commits AUD 5.8 million to 3-year India-Australia Critical Minerals Investment Partnership.
Environment News
- Italy declares a drought emergency in five northern regions.
- The world's largest giant waterlily, first to be discovered in over a century -- is unveiled at London's Kew Gardens.
- A deadly collapse of an Italian glacier, causing an avalanche that killed at least seven people, is linked to climate change, said Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi on July 4th.
- Mozambique's Zinave National Park welcomes its first white rhinos in 40 years after 19 of the threatened animals completed a 1,600-kilometre truck ride from South Africa.
Sports News
- India's Alfiya Pathan stuns former world champion Kungeibayeva in women's 81 kg final to win gold in Elorda Cup in Kazakhstan's capital Nur-Sultan on July 4, 2022.
- Sri Lanka's Jayawickrama tests COVID-19 positive ahead of second test against Australia.
- Indian fans face racial abuse during Day 4 of India vs England 5th Test match, ECB expresses concern.
- India won U-15 Wrestling Asia title by winning 4 gold, 2 Silver and 1 bronze medals.
- India beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the second women's ODI to take 2-0 lead in three-match series.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.