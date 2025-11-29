DoT Cracks Down on Online Fraud With Mandatory SIM Verification for OTT Messaging Platforms

In a seminal directive, the Department of Telecommunications has instructed major messaging platforms-Whatsapp, Telegram, Signal, Snapchat, ShareChat, JioChat, Arattai, and Josh-that these will have to remain irrevocably connected to an active SIM card on users' devices under the Telecommunication Cybersecurity Amendment Rules, 2025. Imposed with immediate effect but allowing a compliance window of up to 90 days, the rule categorizes these apps as Telecommunication Identifier User Entities (TIUEs) and subjects them to verification in a manner similar to telecom companies to fight fraud, spam, and cybercrimes.

What does the mandate require?