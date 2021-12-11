Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Extended Range Pinaka Rocket successfully tested by DRDO- All you need to know

Created On: Dec 11, 2021 13:47 IST
Pinaka Range test firing
Pinaka Range test firing

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) announced on December 11, 2021, that an Extended Range Pinaka (Pinaka-ER) Multi Barrel Rocket Launcher System has been successfully tested at Rajasthan’s Pokhran Range. Pinaka-ER launcher system has been designed by DRDO Laboratory Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) with the High Energy Materials Research Laboratory in Pune, the technology has already been transferred to the Indian Industry.

About Pinaka-ER Multi Barrel Rocket Launcher System

According to Defence Research and Development Organisation, the Pinaka-ER Multi Barrel Rocket System Launcher is the upgraded version of the earlier version of Pinaka which has been in service with the Indian Army for the last decade.

The latest system has been designed by DRDO in the light of newly emerging requirements with advanced technologies enhancing the range.

Objective

Reportedly, the development of the enhanced Pinaka System was taken up by the government and armed forces for achieving the longer-range performance. All the flight articles at the time of the test were tracked by various range instruments for checking the accuracy of the rockets hitting the targets.

Test-firing of indigenously developed Pinaka rockets

Earlier in June 2021, India had successfully test-fired the enhanced range versions of indigenously developed Pinaka rockets as well as 122mm caliber rockets from multi-barrel Rocket Launcher at Integrated Test Range in Odisha.

25 enhanced Pinaka rockets were launched in succession against the targets at different forms of ranges. As per the Defence Ministry, all the mission objectives were met during the launches. The enhanced range version of Pinaka rockets is capable of destroying targets at distances up to 45 km.

