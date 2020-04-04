FIFA Under 17 Women’s World Cup to be hosted by India in November, Postponed due to COVID-19

FIFA Under 17 Women’s World Cup 2020 Postponed: As per the latest update, FIFA has decided to postpone the FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup which was to be held in India in November, due to COVID-19 outbreak. According to the statement issued by Fédération Internationale de Football Association - football's world governing body, along with the event organizers confirmed that revised dates for the football sporting event will be identified and conveyed to all the stakeholders later.

Decision Taken By FIFA Confederations Working Group

The decision to postpone the under 17 FIFA Women’s World Cup was taken by the FIFA Confederations Working Group, which was formed recently to evaluate and form strategy for FIFA sporting events lined up near future in the backdrop of global health emergency due to COVID-19. In addition to postponing FIFA Under 17 Women’s World Cup 2020, which was to be held in India, the Group has also deferred FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup 2020 which was to be hosted in Panama/Costa Rica 2020.

Why Has It Been Postponed?

While the event was still 5 months away, the FIFA Confederations Working Group took the decision to postpone the World Cup as many of the qualifying events have been postponed owing to the Coronavirus pandemic. Reports confirmed that so far only Asia Qualifiers for FIFA Under 17 Women’s World Cup have been held, in which Japan and North Korea have been selected for the World Cup. Apart from Asia, qualifying events for other regions including Africa, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Central, North America and Caribbean are yet to be held.

FIFA Under 17 Women’s World Cup 2020 in India

India is hosting the FIFA Under 17 Women’s World Cup 2020 for the first time. This is the 7th edition of the biennial international women's youth football championship. The event was scheduled to be held across five venues spread across the country in November 2020. The now postponed event was scheduled to be held from 2nd to 21st November with matches scheduled at Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Guwahati, Ahmedabad and Navi Mumbai. The tournament was to be competed among 16 teams, with hosts India being automatic qualifiers. This was the first time that India would be participating in the FIFA Under 17 Women’s World Cup tournament.