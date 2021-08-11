Hariyali Teej 2021: Date, Timings, Significance and other details of the festival

Hariyali Teej 2021: The month of Sawan brings with it several auspicious festivals which are celebrated by the Hindu community all over the country and Hariyali Teej is essentially observed in the Indian States of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand.

Hariyali Teej festival was observed on August 11 and is celebrated with colorful bangles, songs, mehendi, swings, and of course food.

Hariyali Teej is a part of the three teejs, which are celebrated by married women during the Sawan months. The other two are Hartalika Teej and Kajari Teej.

In some of the states in India, hariyali Teej is also called Sawan Teej as the festival takes place during the monsoon season. Hariyali or greenery also signifies the time when the Indian farmers sow their crops.

Hariyali Teej 2021 Date and Timings

In 2021, Hariyali Teej will be celebrated on August 11, 2021. As per Drik Panchang, the Tritiya Tithi started at 6.05 pm on August 10 and will end at 4.53 pm on August 11.

Hariyali Teej 2021: Did you know?

Hariyali Teej is dedicated to Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. The auspicious festival falls on the Shukla Paksha Tritiya and usually two days before the Nag Panchami.

Significance:

Hariyali Teej symbolizes the union between Lord Shiva and Parvati, and such, married women pray and worship the Goddess for marital bliss and happiness.

Hariyali Teej celebration:

During Teej, married women visit their parents' house, wear new clothes, bangles and sing teej songs, Katha or folklore of Shiv and Parvati.

In return, the parents of the woman give her ‘Sindhara’. It is a gift bucket and has henna, homemade sweets, bangles, etc.

Hariyali Teej food:

The traditional Hariyali Teej food, like any other Indian festival, is popular for the items like ghevar. Other popular sweets and food which is offered during Teej are Laddoo, shakkar para, balushahi, and jalebi.