IAF to participate in Sri Lanka Air Force's 70th Anniversary Celebrations

The Indian Air Force will be participating in the 70th Anniversary Celebrations of the Sri Lankan Air Force. The IAF's aerobatic display teams, the rotary wing ‘Sarang’, fixed-wing 'Suryakirans’ and Light Combat Aircraft Tejas arrived at Sri Lanka's capital city, Colombo on February 27, 2021.

The IAF said in a statement, "Suryakirans, Sarang and LCA Tejas will participate in an air show at Galle Face, Colombo, scheduled from March 3- 5 as part of the 70th-anniversary celebrations of SLAF."

The IAF teams are in Sri Lanka on an invitation from Air Marshal Sudarshana Pathirana, Commander of the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF).

Significance

• The Indian Air Force's participation in the 70th-anniversary celebration of SLAF is a manifestation of the strong professional bonds that the two Air Forces share.

• The two forces will script another significant chapter in the traditionally strong IAF-SLAF ties when the IAF aircraft take to the skies of Colombo to mark the event.

• The IAF Suryakiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) had earlier toured Sri Lanka in 2001 during the 50th-anniversary celebrations of the Sri Lankan Air Force.

Background

The Indian Air Force and the Sri Lankan Air Force have seen active exchanges and interactions for several years in diverse fields like training, operational exchanges and through professional military education courses.