I&B Ministry asks Print, TV, Digital Media to stop advertising Online Betting Platforms

I&B Ministry Advisory to Media: The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued an advisory to print, electronic and digital media to refrain from advertising online betting platforms. The advisory comes after instances of a number of advertisements of online betting websites/platforms appearing in print, electronic, social and online media.

The I&B Ministry has also advised the online and social media including online advertisement intermediaries and publishers to not display such advertisements in India or target such advertisements towards the Indian audience.

The Ministry's advisory stated that betting and gambling, which illegal in most parts of the country, pose significant financial and socio-economic risk to the consumers, especially the youth.

I&B Ministry's Advisory to Media: Know in 5 Points

1. The I&B Ministry had issued an advisory to private satellite TV channels in December 2020 to adhere to the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) guidelines on advertisements of online gaming. The advisory had contained specific dos and dont's for print, audio-visual advertisements of online gaming.

2. However, it was brought to notice of the Ministry that a number of advertisements of online betting websites/platforms are appearing in print, electronic, social and online media.

3. The latest advisory highlights that concerns have been expressed that advertisements of online betting promote activity that is otherwise largely prohibited.

4. It further stated that the advertisements of online betting are misleading and do not appear to be in conformity with Consumer Protection Act 2019, Advertising Code under the Cable Television Networks Regulation Act 1995.

5. Hence, having regard to larger public interest, the advisory urges the print, electronic and digital media to refrain from publishing advertisements of online betting platforms.

