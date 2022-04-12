Current Affairs April 12, 2022 Live Updates: No words to describe what I saw there, says Lithuanian PM on visit to Ukraine's devastated Borodianka

12 Apr 01:33 PM INSACOG lab tests to confirm XE Variant in India The central lab under INSACOG is conducting further tests to confirm the presence of the new COVID-19 variant in India. It will take about 24-48 hours to confirm the presence of XE variant.

12 Apr 01:23 PM US rolls out gender-neutral passports. The United States has rolled out gender-neutral passports, a major breakthrough for a non-binary person. Now, the citizens will have the option of ticking man, woman or X.

12 Apr 01:21 PM Shanghai begins easing restrictions China's Shanghai has begun easing restrictions on some neighbourhoods under strict lockdown after protests over the rigid Covid-19 rules. However, it is not clear on how many people will be allowed out of their homes in the city of 25 million people. Over 100,000 cases were reported in Shanghai in March 2022, which led authorities to place its 25 million inhabitants under a strict lockdown.

12 Apr 01:17 PM US orders all non-essential employees in Shanghai to leave The United States has ordered all the non-essential employees at its Shanghai consulate to leave after the city was placed under a harsh lockdown following a spike in Covid cases. The US officials raised "concerns about the safety and welfare of US citizens with (PRC) officials."

12 Apr 01:13 PM Lithuanian ambassador first to return to Kyiv The Lithuanian Ambassador has become the first to return to Kyiv, Ukraine's embattled capital city. The Lithuanian officials were seen proudly raising their flag in Kyiv. The Lithuanian PM Ingrida Šimonyt? has promised that Lithuania will continue carrying military and humanitarian aid provided by our state, businesses, and the people of Lithuania to Ukraine as long as needed. Lithuanian flag is back to Kyiv????.



Lithuanian ambassador was first to return.



We #StandwithUkraine???? pic.twitter.com/4z6VHayeGT — Ingrida Å imonyt? (@IngridaSimonyte) April 11, 2022

12 Apr 01:01 PM Lithuanian PM visits Ukraine's devastated Borodianka Lithuanian PM Ingrida Šimonyt? visited the devastated Ukrainian town of Borodianka on April 11, 2022. Several bodies were found under the rubble in the war-shattered town near Kyiv after Russia's occupation. "No words can possibly describe what i saw in Borodianka and what I felt here," says Lithuanian Prime Minister. She continued by saying that the images of ruined Ukrainian cities and towns reveal the real face of 21st century Russia. VIDEO: 'No words': Lithuanian PM visits Ukraine's devastated Borodianka.



Ingrida Šimonyt? on Monday toured the war-shattered Ukrainian town of Borodianka near Kyiv as rescue crews found more bodies under the rubble after Russia's occupation pic.twitter.com/4TSkPYhoJh — AFP News Agency (@AFP) April 12, 2022

12 Apr 12:54 PM Sri Lanka announces defaulting on all its external debt Sri Lanka has announced defaulting on its $51 billion external debt, calling the move a "last resort" after running out of foreign exchange to import desperately needed goods. The country is currently facing its worst economic crisis since independence. Read Full Statement Below Sri Lanka govt releases interim policy regarding the servicing of country's external public debt pic.twitter.com/90aNMW0KRX — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2022

12 Apr 12:51 PM India sends 11000 MT rice to Colombo Around 11,000 MT of rice reached Colombo from India aboard Chen Glory ship today to support Sri Lanka during its severe economic crisis. India had supplied about 16,000 MT of rice to Sri Lanka in the past week itself to mitigate the food shortage in the country. The supplies are expected to continue in the future as well.

12 Apr 11:26 AM India's Daily COVID Case Count India reported 796 fresh cases, 946 recoveries and 19 deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 10889 active COVID cases in the country.

12 Apr 11:24 AM Amarnath Yatra 2022: Know All Key Details The registrations for Amarnath Yatra 2022 began on April 11, 2022.

The holy pilgrimage will begin on June 30 and conclude on August 11.

The process of 'Yatri' registration has been made available at the 316 branches of Punjab National Bank from April 11 till June 30.

The fee for registration last year was Rs 100, while this year it is Rs 120.

The devotees who had registered last year have to give Rs 20 extra for the registration fee.

Those below the age of 13 years or above 75 years of age cannot take part in the Amarnath Yatra.

The devotees can also register for the yatra online through the website and mobile app of the Shrine Board.

The board is expecting an average footfall of over 3 lakh pilgrims in the shrine this year.

The insurance cover for pilgrims has been increased from Rs 3 lakh to 5 lakh.

12 Apr 11:13 AM Amarnath Yatra Registrations begin The registration for Amarnath Yatra 2022 has begun for devotees between the age group of 13-75 years. The Yatra resumes after a gap of two years due to COVID-19 pandemic.