Current Affairs April 12, 2022 Live Updates: No words to describe what I saw there, says Lithuanian PM on visit to Ukraine's devastated Borodianka

Current Affairs Today Live Updates: Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte has become one of the latest world leaders to visit Ukraine. She started her visit in Borodyanka, the devastated town near Kyiv where bodies are still being uncovered from under the rubble. She said that no words can possibly describe what she saw in Borodianka. The Lithuanian Ambassador has become the first to return to Ukraine. The Lithuanian officials were photographed proudly raising their flag in Kyiv.
12 Apr 01:33 PMINSACOG lab tests to confirm XE Variant in India
The central lab under INSACOG is conducting further tests to confirm the presence of the new COVID-19 variant in India. It will take about 24-48 hours to confirm the presence of XE variant.
12 Apr 01:23 PMUS rolls out gender-neutral passports.
The United States has rolled out gender-neutral passports, a major breakthrough for a non-binary person. Now, the citizens will have the option of ticking man, woman or X.
12 Apr 01:21 PMShanghai begins easing restrictions
China's Shanghai has begun easing restrictions on some neighbourhoods under strict lockdown after protests over the rigid Covid-19 rules. However, it is not clear on how many people will be allowed out of their homes in the city of 25 million people.
Over 100,000 cases were reported in Shanghai in March 2022, which led authorities to place its 25 million inhabitants under a strict lockdown.
12 Apr 01:17 PMUS orders all non-essential employees in Shanghai to leave
The United States has ordered all the non-essential employees at its Shanghai consulate to leave after the city was placed under a harsh lockdown following a spike in Covid cases. The US officials raised "concerns about the safety and welfare of US citizens with (PRC) officials."
12 Apr 01:13 PMLithuanian ambassador first to return to Kyiv
The Lithuanian Ambassador has become the first to return to Kyiv, Ukraine's embattled capital city. The Lithuanian officials were seen proudly raising their flag in Kyiv.
The Lithuanian PM Ingrida Šimonyt? has promised that Lithuania will continue carrying military and humanitarian aid provided by our state, businesses, and the people of Lithuania to Ukraine as long as needed.
Lithuanian flag is back to Kyiv????.— Ingrida Å imonyt? (@IngridaSimonyte) April 11, 2022
We #StandwithUkraine???? pic.twitter.com/4z6VHayeGT
12 Apr 01:01 PMLithuanian PM visits Ukraine's devastated Borodianka
VIDEO: 'No words': Lithuanian PM visits Ukraine's devastated Borodianka.— AFP News Agency (@AFP) April 12, 2022
Ingrida Šimonyt? on Monday toured the war-shattered Ukrainian town of Borodianka near Kyiv as rescue crews found more bodies under the rubble after Russia's occupation pic.twitter.com/4TSkPYhoJh
12 Apr 12:54 PMSri Lanka announces defaulting on all its external debt
Sri Lanka has announced defaulting on its $51 billion external debt, calling the move a "last resort" after running out of foreign exchange to import desperately needed goods. The country is currently facing its worst economic crisis since independence.
Read Full Statement Below
Sri Lanka govt releases interim policy regarding the servicing of country's external public debt pic.twitter.com/90aNMW0KRX— ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2022
12 Apr 12:51 PMIndia sends 11000 MT rice to Colombo
12 Apr 11:26 AMIndia's Daily COVID Case Count
India reported 796 fresh cases, 946 recoveries and 19 deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 10889 active COVID cases in the country.
12 Apr 11:24 AMAmarnath Yatra 2022: Know All Key Details
12 Apr 11:13 AMAmarnath Yatra Registrations begin
The registration for Amarnath Yatra 2022 has begun for devotees between the age group of 13-75 years. The Yatra resumes after a gap of two years due to COVID-19 pandemic.
12 Apr 11:11 AMIndia carries out successful test firing of Helina missle